Cartersville volleyball made quick work of Armuchee Tuesday to move to 11-2.

The Lady Canes won in two sets, 25-8, 25-14.

The teams were also scheduled to play Coosa, but that fell through.

“I feel like we came out and did exactly what we were asked to do today,” Cartersville coach Dutch Cothran said. “The girls did a great job of maintaining their focus.”

The Lady Canes will now be off for a full week, returning to action next Tuesday against Central, Carrollton and Cedartown.

Lady Cats, Colonels split

Region rivals Cass and Woodland had similar results Tuesday, with each going 1-1 at a tri-match.

Cass lost a three-setter to Hiram, 17-25, 25-22, 10-25, before bouncing back to defeat Cedartown in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-12.

“Kyler Trouten had over 15 kills and both Keila Sanchez and Harmony Carr scored 10-plus points apeice serving,” Cass coach Chelsea Morris said.

The Lady Colonels will next play Thursday, when they accompany Murray County to a tri-match at Fannin County.

Woodland, meanwhile, lost in straight sets to host Marietta to kick off its tri-match, 15-25 and 9-25.

Shianne Coatzee had five aces and three digs, while Emmaline Payne had two kills and five digs in that match.

Like Cass, the Lady Wildcats bounced back in their second match, beating Carver 28- and 25-7.

Noelle Dickey had six aces and two kills, and Payne stuffed the stat sheet with nine aces, two digs and four more kills.

Woodland will play next on Thursday, when it faces LaFayette and Calhoun.