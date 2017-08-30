RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Adairsville football is comfortable in its own skin.

Bryce Burgess and Mason Boswell, who had an outstanding game against Cass, are going to be all over the field. They’re going to run the triple option, and they’re going to try to get running back Christian Steele going.

It is this lack of identity crisis that head coach Eric Bishop cites as the reason for the Tigers’ 29 unanswered points against the Colonels after falling behind 15-0.

“The reason we won that game on Friday was because we acted and played exactly like who we are and we didn’t try to do things that we’re not designed to do,” Bishop said.

What the Tigers do is pretty simple. They passed the ball just four times, but racked up 210 yards on those plays. “Not unusual at all for us,” Bishop said. “We’re going to be opportunistic in the passing game.”

The player throwing those passes has varied, whether it be Boswell or Burgess. For the most part last Friday during the second-half comeback, it was Boswell. But despite his performance, Bishop remains committed to playing both at quarterback.

“You’ll still see Bryce Burgess at quarterback,” Bishop said. “We’re not in the position not to do that, at least at this point in the season. It may be that those roles are reversed in the fact that who gets the majority of the snaps [from Burgess to Boswell].”

Bishop didn’t rule out switching to one player at quarterback, but indicated that it wouldn’t happen until later on in the season.

On offense, Christian Steele is coming off a game in which he flirted with 100 yards rushing and is playing perhaps his best football in an Adairsville uniform.

“Christian’s had arguably the best two high school games that he’s played in,” Bishop said. “As far as becoming a complete player as a running back, he’s definitely had his best two starts. I think you’re going to see some big game from him in the future. ”

Steele’s play allows the Tigers to open their offense up a bit. It’s the reason they can average over 50 yards per pass attempt in a game — they catch defenses out of position by keeping them honest.

They’ll look to replicate this success Friday as they host Model, a school coming off a 28-7 loss to Sonoraville in its first game of the season.

But according to Bishop, that loss is misleading.

“Model is better than the score indicated on Friday,” Bishop said. “We still have our hands full. They are very athletic at the skill positions — they’re bigger across the front than we really expected them to be once we turned on the film.”

Such is the conundrum in these early weeks of the season — the film coaches have on their opponents is limited, and even then it might not be a true indication of what to expect when taking the field.

Model, which went 7-4 and placed fourth in 7-AA last season before losing in the first round of the playoffs, returns its starting running back Kwalic Dublin, who ran for 71 yards on 14 carries last week. But it’s still figuring things out at quarterback, as first-year starter Jackson Couch lines up under center. This presents problems, especially early on in the season, and it’s something Adairsville can take advantage of.

“On offense, they still look like they’re a team looking for an identity,” Bishop said. “They just don’t look like they have that hang-your-hat-on-it play or at least schemes that you see out of most teams at this point in the year.”

Friday’s game will be the next chapter in a long-standing rivalry between the two schools. The first matchup was in 1958; in the stretch since, Adairsville is 19-11 against the Blue Devils, including an 11-3 mark since 2000. Its last loss to the Blue Devils came last year, when Model hung 51 on the Tigers in a 30-point game in Rome.

This is also a game that could dictate Adairsville’s standing in its region for the forseeable future. Sonoraville plays Cass this week, a week after the Tigers dispensed of the Colonels. Along with Sonoraville’s score against Model, that result could prove to be a benchmark for the Tigers’ standing in the region, considering Sonoraville is the primary competitor for the second spot in Adairsville’s South sub-region.

Overall, Adairsville matches up well against the Blue Devils. They’ve outperformed expectations so far — even that of their head coach.

“Especially in second half of the Cass game, from that point until today, I’d probably say we’re ahead of where we thought we would be,” Bishop said.