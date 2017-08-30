Coming off a disappointing loss against River Ridge two weeks ago, the Woodland Wildcats will have one more chance to get a non-region win on the board in 2017 before launching into one of the toughest regions in the state.

The Wildcats (0-1) will host Rockmart (1-1) Friday after an idle week, still looking to get their names into the win column for the first time in nearly two years.

“It was a chance to get healthy and to rest a little bit, and I think they’re excited about playing again,” Woodland coach Tony Plott said. “They had a week off this early in the season, so I think they want to play, they want to hit other teams.”

The week off also gave the Wildcats the chance to fix some problems that plagued them in a season-opening 35-14 loss to River Ridge.

Chief among those issues was an alignment problem on both the offensive and defensive lines. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets will test those fixes with a run-heavy wing-T attack and an athletic defense.

The Yellow Jackets went 10-3 last year in Class 2A, making it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

Those 10 wins included a 37-12 victory over Woodland.

So far in 2017, Rockmart has lost 34-26 to Cedartown, a 4A team, and beat Piedmont (AL) 36-22.

The win snapped Piedmont’s 25-game winning streak, making it the first loss in nearly two years for the back-to-back Alabama state champions.

Ant Lester, who got some carries for Woodland last year as a sophomore, transferred to Rockmart and scored twice in the loss to Cedartown.

He’ll be a key part of Rockmart’s offense, which relies mostly on the ground game.

“They’re going to be no-huddle, they’re going to be kind of a quick pace,” Plott said. “They run a lot of jet sweep, a lot of buck sweeps and counters with the quarterback off of that. And then your play-action passes off of that.”

Rockmart should be tougher than Woodland’s Week 1 opponent, but Plott is confident that his team has made strides in the two weeks of practice.

“You can see improvement in small things like the focus in practice,” Plott said. “You see an improvement in that, you see an improvement in the hustle and effort at practice. You see improvements in technique.”

The Wildcats will need all of that and more if they’re to make a run at ending their 17-game losing streak Friday.

Adding to the pressure is that it may be their best chance to do so this season.

After the Rockmart game, Woodland will embark on a region schedule that includes Carrollton, Kell and Rome, three of the best teams in Class 5A.

To head into that gauntlet with a win under their belts, Plott and his team will have to beat one of the top teams in Class 2A.

“They’re very athletic,” Plott said. “It’s going to be a physical football game. The defensive front is as good as anything we’ve seen thus far, they have athletes all over the field, they can run. They like to hit. It’s going to be a physical football game.”