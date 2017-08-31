RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Buy photo

View gallery Cass running back Ahijah Blackwell (32) carries the ball as Seven Richards blocks ahead during a game last week against Adairsville. Blackwell had an 18-yard touchdown run, but Cass lost 29-15. Cass returns to action tonight at Sonoraville.

After a disappointing intracounty loss a week ago left them searching for answers, the Cass Colonels regrouped. Cass coach Bobby Hughes is hoping that a revitalized spirit will give his team some hope heading into tonight’s game at Sonoraville.

“I was expecting it to be really sluggish on Monday and we had a good practice on Monday, so that’s a sign that they’re resilient,” Hughes said.

A good week of practice was encouraging after a crushing 29-15 loss to Adairsville last week, in which the Colonels blew a 15-point lead.

Big plays hurt Cass in that game, as did a drop on the goal line with a chance to regain the lead in the second half.

“You’ll remember last week I said we can’t give up big plays, and we gave up two really big plays and that ended up being the difference in the ballgame,” Hughes said. “And then we had an opportunity, even though we gave up the big plays, we had an opportunity and we missed the opportunity.”

Mason Boswell’s running from the quarterback position also gashed the Colonels, and defending against that threat won’t get any easier today.

The Phoenix feature senior quarterback Patrick Moore, a great runner who gained 193 yards on the ground last week against Model in a 28-7 win.

“He’s very athletic, a little bitty kid but he can run,” Hughes said. “He’s also lefthanded, so he gives you some different stuff you haven’t seen in a little bit.”

Moore had two of the Sonoraville touchdowns against Model, as did tailback Tristan Key, who had 68 yards rushing.

The win moved Sonoraville up to No. 9 in Class 3A.

For Cass, some of the biggest questions are in the personnel department.

Quarterback Rett Moore played the majority of the snaps over Logan Nelson against Adairsville, and that should continue, although Hughes said Nelson will continue to see some time.

“Rett will play a lot,” Hughes said. “We still plan to play Logan some as they both continue to grow, but they’re like us, you know, we missed some opportunities but they made some plays.”

Also in the backfield, the Colonels will make a concerted effort to get the ball to sophomore Ahijah Blackwell, who had four carries for 50 yards in the first half against Adairsville but finished with just eight touches.

If the Sonoraville game goes at all like it did last year, it could be a nailbiter. The Phoenix beat Cass 28-25 last year.

Whichever way it comes out, the Sonoraville game is the last before Cass goes into one of the toughest region schedules in the state.

The Colonels went just 2-6 in the region last year, beating Woodland and Hiram before losing six straight against a gauntlet that included Carrollton, Kell and Rome, three of the best teams in Class 5A.

If they’re to have any hope of contending for a playoff spot, tonight’s game will be a crucial measuring stick.

“We just want to put a complete game together,” Hughes said. “We want to play with as few mistakes as we can, exphasizing the stuff and detail that we’ve been working on all week.”