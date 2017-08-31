RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville running back Rico Frye (28) carries the ball as E.J. Turner blocks against Bartram Trail last week. Frye had 210 total yards in a 52-45 win. He will look to continue his strong start to the year tonight against Calhoun at Weinman Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

After one of its most thrilling victories in its years-long winning streak — one that has since eclipsed 1,000 days — Cartersville football is turning the page.

Calhoun, a traditional power in northwest Georgia, will travel to Weinman Stadium to face off against Cartersville looking to avenge a 56-0 beatdown in 2016.

It was one of just three losses for the Yellow Jackets, and this year’s team features a strong defense and a more confident arm at quarterback.

“They’re always a well-coached team,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “The program they have is respected all across the state. They play extremely hard, fly around on defense. Offensively they have a bit more of an identity at this point in the season than they did last year.”

This matchup has a bit of history tied to it. Calhoun, slotted No. 4 in Class 3A rankings, is a traditional power — it has made the state title game six of the last nine seasons and most recently won a state title in 2014.

It won Region 6-AAA last year, posting an 11-3 record and making it to the state quarterfinals before losing to Cedar Grove, which won the state title.

Cartersville broke the Yellow Jackets’ 65-game home winning streak last year, but head coach Hal Lamb — who was an assistant coach at Cartersville from 1988-1995, winning a 2A state title as the offensive coordinator in 1991 — is 3-2 overall against the Canes.

The Canes hold the lead in the overall record when these teams face off — they have a decided 28-6-1 advantage.

The rivalry extends down to the lower ranks, too, as the Bartow-Gordon County Middle School Athletic Association championships often come down to Calhoun and Cartersville.

As for this year, whereas last year quarterback became a lingering issue for Calhoun, with Gavin Gray, the Yellow Jackets have stability.

Gray is coming off a great performance in the team’s 24-0 win over Dalton last week.

“They’re back to doing what Calhoun does, more traditional spread set,” King said. “They’ve got a guy they feel comfortable in.”

On defense, Calhoun boasts athletic and long defenders.

Brannon Spector, whose brother Baylon is a freshman at Clemson, plays both sides of the ball — King said he was the “best athlete” on defense.

The younger Spector has offers from Clemson, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State.

The Canes will also have to contend with Calhoun nose guard C.J. Fuller, who made an impression last year and figures to have only improved this year.

They’ll need to block Zeke Nance as well, a talented defensive end who has size at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, and middle linebacker Brody Lester, who was an all-state honorable mention last year.

Preparation for this game for the No. 1 ranked (Class 4A), 2-0 Canes is a bit different than a normal week.

Circumstances have dictated as much, and it affects the coaches more than anything, as they have one less day to game plan.

King admitted that the coaches were up against it a bit with this abbreviated schedule, but isn’t worried about it affecting things too much.

On the field, he’s placed an emphasis on tackling in practice this week, as he wasn’t pleased with his team’s tackling in the open field.

Against Bartram Trail, Cartersville allowed the most points, 45, since the 2008 season when the Canes lost to Westminster early that year by a score of 48-21.

Part of last week’s high-scoring affair, according to King, was “we got a little tired [in] the second half.”

This is especially pertinent this week, given that Calhoun is back to what King sees as a prototypical spread offense, one that requires making sound tackles when given the chance.

The Yellow Jackets are deep at wide receiver. Porter Law has an offer from Division-I school Stetson and is a reliable target for Gray.

Luke Moseley also has an offer from the Mercer Bears. Rounding out the strong unit is Jevard Williams, another target for Gray to turn to.

Calhoun put up 24 in a shutout win against Class 6A Dalton last week, improving from a Week 1 17-14 win over Class 2A Douglass.

In addition to the win, there was some good news that came out of the nationally-televised Bartram Trail game last week, as any lethargy didn’t translate to injury.

King was both relieved and pleased that, given the amount of snaps his team took on both sides of the ball, it walked away unscathed.

He noted the amount of snaps the Canes played, a byproduct of a game that had 97 combined points.

King also didn’t give much credence to last year’s matchup against Calhoun, delivering the coachspeak about how there are innumerable differences between 2016 and 2017.

One constant on the Cartersville side is Trevor Lawrence, coming off about as perfect a day as a quarterback can have last week, throwing just five incomplete passes.

He is, as always, a distinct advantage, regardless of how well Gray played against Dalton.

Lawrence has a multitude of weapons — three different receivers had a touchdown last Saturday.

Conventional wisdom says a blowout two years in a row is unlikely.

But Cartersville reasserted its standing against Bartram Trail, and if they can shore up their tackling and play the way they have been, the Canes expect their state-leading 32-game win streak to move to 33.