It was a tough night for Bartow County volleyball teams as Cass and Woodland lost both of their matches.

The Lady Colonels were close to walking away with two wins instead, but lost 22-25, 21-25 to Murray County and 27-25, 20-25, 23-25 to Fannin County.

“Again, it was too many simple mistakes that added up against us tonight,” Cass coach Chelsea Morris said.

Woodland put up the same scoreline in each of its losses, falling 13-25, 12-25 to both Lafayette and Calhoun.

The teams won’t play again until Tuesday, when Cass will travel with Carrollton to Hiram and Woodland will go to Paulding County with Kell.