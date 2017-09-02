When a double rainbow appeared after Justice Carter’s early touchdown run, the Woodland fans in attendance had to think it meant luck was on their side.

The Wildcats entered their Friday night home game against Rockmart on a 17-game losing streak. But with less than a minute off the clock, the clouds had parted enough to show the majestic symbol.]

The good luck did not come without some adversity, as penalties and an injury to Carter tested Woodland’s resolve. The Wildcats, though, fought through it all to end their losing skid in a thrilling 31-30 overtime victory.

A back-and-forth game looked set to go to a second overtime as the Wildcats (1-1) answered a Yellow Jackets touchdown with one of their own. When Demarcus Williams powered into the end zone on a 7-yard run to pull Woodland within 30-29.

Afterward, the Wildcats lined up in a swinging-gate formation with the look of a team going for an elusive win. Rockmart (1-2) called a timeout, but it didn’t deter Woodland and coach Tony Plott.

“As soon as went to overtime, we knew if we scored there to tie it up, we would go for two,” Plott said. “There was no question in it.

“The only thing we debated was what play we were going to run.”

They decided on the swinging-gate formation. They hiked the ball directly to Titus Jones. The junior threw a quick pass to a wide-open Zach Pitner and the Wildcats had their first win since Sept. 25, 2015.

The two-point conversion capped an insane end to the game.

With 1:15 remaining, Woodland quarterback Brody Williams scored on a 4th-and-goal sneak from the 1-yard line. It pulled the Wildcats even with the Yellow Jackets at 23-23.

What ensued was pure chaos. On the extra-point attempt, Jones, the holder, fumbled the snap. He kept his composure, ran right, then rolled back left and finally heaved a pass into the end zone that Pitner caught.

A 15-yard penalty, though, waved off the successful attempt. Then came a play with offsetting penalties. Then a play with defensive pass-interference.

Finally came another kicked point-after try, this one from 30 yards out, but the attempt from Michael Campuzano was no good.

Rockmart looked set to possibly go ahead in the final minute before R.J. Beauburn intercepted Dylan Bailey, who had previously connected on two touchdown passes with tight end Reed Couch. The pick, which Beauburn brought down at the 5-yard line with 44 seconds left on the clock, essentially sent the game to overtime.

“It saved the game,” Plott said of the junior’s interception.

Rockmart started the overtime the way it started the game—scoring quickly.

Z.J. Whatley, who had a game-high 138 rushing yards, broke a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Carter, who finished with 157 total yards (130 on the ground) in basically one quarter, answered with a 63-yard score of his own on the Wildcats’ first offensive play.

The junior left injured on the second play of the second quarter. It was a touchdown run by Demarcus Williams that gave Woodland a 14-6 lead, but it cost the team its best player up to that point.

“Justice Carter is a great football player, and when he went down, that hurt us a great deal,” Plott said. “But you’ve got recognize what Reed Finley (83 rushing yards) was able to do. He did a great job running the trap plays that Justice usually runs.

“Then Demarcus Williams running the power. He ran like a wild man.”

The Yellow Jackets’ Markus Smith, who racked up 69 yards rushing, found pay dirt on the second play of the college-esque overtime period, which has both teams start at the 15-yard line.

Bruising back Demarcus Williams, who finished with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns, needed just two carries for Woodland to answer and set up the Jones-to-Pitner walk-off.

It was a finish Brody Williams, who threw for 59 yards and ran for 34, knew was coming.

“He told us,” Williams said of his coach’s plan to go for two. “It was a mind set that we were going to win.”

That didn’t mean he wasn’t nervous standing on the sideline, waiting to see if the losing streak would evaporate into the September sky.

“I was eager,” the senior said. “I was ready for us to win. I was just ready for us to get in the end zone.

“It’s been a long, long time since we’ve won.”