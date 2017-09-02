In a first half when everything went right for the Cass Colonels, the width of an upright was the first domino to fall in a cascade that would eventually erase a dominant performance and send the Colonels to a second-straight blown lead and loss Friday, 14-13 at Sonoraville.

The point-after following Cass’ first touchdown clanged off the left upright, and a comedy of errors would make those few inches, unnecessary as the Colonels took a two-touchdown lead, loom larger and larger until it eventually made the difference as the Sonoraville Phoenix stormed back to win a game in which they were outgained 236 to 77.

It was a loss that left only one way to describe the postgame feeling for Cass coach Bobby Hughes.

“It sucks. It sucks not for me, it sucks for them,” Hughes said flatly, pointing at his players. “They’re busting their butt. They’re working hard.”

The crucial mistakes, even after the missed extra point, were almost too many to list.

A blocked punt gave a struggling Sonoraville offense a short field for its first touchdown, and a fumble returned for a touchdown ensured that it wouldn’t have to get a second to win the game.

Adding to the kicking woes, the Colonels missed a 37-yard field goal with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

To cap the nightmare, the game ended on, of all things, a halfback pass, when Cass running back Ahijah Blackwell took a direct snap and heaved the ball into a mass of Sonoraville defenders with just over a minute left to kill the Colonels’ last chance.

That the game came a week after blowing an almost identical 15-0 lead to Adairsville in a 29-15 loss only sharpened the hurt.

“We had things under control two weeks in a row,” Hughes said. “We were physically dominant and we made a mistake in the special teams and…I hate it for our kids.”

For a long time, it looked like the Colonels (0-2) would make amends for the comeback defeat to Adairsville.

Against a much more highly-regarded Phoenix team that was ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, the Colonels took a 13-0 lead at halftime, and looked dominant doing it, outmuscling Sonoraville on both the offensive and defensive lines.

After taking the opening kickoff, Cass marched 78 yards in 14 plays, the first 13 of them runs, before quarterback Rett Moore, who had a 31-yard run to take the Colonels down to the 14, tossed it over the middle to Malik Grimes for a 14-yard score.

Other than Moore’s run and the touchdown, Cass had only one other play that gained double-digit yards on the drive, grinding the Phoenix down with steady run plays, but the extra point, crucially, was no good.

It didn’t look like it would matter, as the Cass defense was even better than the offense, with the defensive line slicing into the Sonoraville backfield over and over again.

After no gain on the first Phoenix play, first Ethan Mitchell, then Tripp Breeden and Blake Carrington, broke through to take down quarterback Patrick Moore for back-to-back 3-yard losses.

That set up the highlight of the half as, after Sonoraville punted to the Cass 40, Thomas Gilliam took the first handoff and swept around right end. He broke through a mess of players on the sideline and then, with only one other defender between him and the end zone, didn’t even wait for his blocker, bulling through the would-be tackler and finishing off the 60-yard touchdown run.

Gilliam had five carries for 75 yards in the half.

It could have been more for Cass, as the Colonels found themselves plagued by penalties throughout the rest of the period, racking up six to Sonoraville’s none.

Playing clean couldn’t help the Phoenix, though, as the Cass defense continued to wreak havoc in the backfield.

Sonoraville finished the half with 16 carries for just two yards on the ground, and 14 total yards. Cass, meanwhile, had 165 rushing yards alone.

But the second half, which should have been a triumphal march to a crucial win for Cass, turned, slowly and agonizingly, into a comedy of errors.

It started on the Colonels’ first punt of the half, after three-and-outs by both teams.

Sonoraville sophomore Blade Bryant sliced through the line and blocked the kick, setting the Phoenix up at the Cass 23.

“We made a mistake in the kicking game and gave them breath,” Hughes said.

The short field gave the Sonoraville offense just enough life to score. It took the Phoenix seven plays to punch in the touchdown, but they managed it after being pushed back to second-and-goal on the 13 with runs from Tristan Key and then Moore for the touchdown.

It would be, amazingly, the longest drive Cass surrendered all game, but it was enough, and the Sonoraville defense made sure the offense wouldn’t have to muster up the effort again.

On the next Cass drive, Moore and Blackwell fumbled a handoff, and Moore, diving frantically, couldn’t scoop it up. Sonoraville’s Chandler Shaw was first to the ball and scooped it cleanly, giving him a perfect runway for a 35-yard touchdown return.

Because of the missed extra point in the first half, the point-after gave the Phoenix a 14-13 lead with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

With the first Sonoraville touchdown coming at 3:49 left in the quarter, the lead that Cass had spent so long building had been wiped out in under three minutes.

The rest of the game would only get worse.

A 29-yard completion from Rett Moore to Cameron Gonyea moved Cass into field goal range for an immediate answer, but Anthony Robledo missed a 37-yarder.

“He’s our guy,” Hughes said. “He’s got to make it.”

That came one play after Bryant dove to knock away a floated pass to a wide-open Malik Grimes in the end zone.

With Sonoraville adjusting to take away the edge handoff to Gilliam and Blackwell on the read option, the Cass offense stagnated, with Moore forced to keep the ball and bull up the middle or air it out.

He couldn’t do either effectively, finishing with 14 carries for 66 yards and completing 3-of-11 passes.

Gilliam and Blackwell , who had combined for 110 yards rushing in the first half, had just two touches apiece in the second, and the stats reflected it. The Colonels, who had 179 yards in the first half, managed just 57 in the second.

“They made some adjustments,” Hughes said. “One of them was bringing the corner up and cut [blocking] the pulling guard, which is not necessarily legal, but we’ve got to find a way to overcome that.”

An interception ended one Cass drive, a pass deflection on a jump ball ended another and, after yet another stand by the defense got the Colonels the ball back with 1:11 to go, Hughes dialed up the direct-snap pass for Blackwell.

The sophomore had nowhere to go, no receivers open and ended up just throwing it over the middle, right to Shaw, who gleefully made the interception to put an end to the Cass misery that he had jumpstarted with his fumble return.

The defense was immense all game for Cass, led by Tripp Breeden, who had six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. His partner in crime was Rodney Richards, who had four tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.

Linebacker Ethan Mitchell finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack, while Evan Hinton chipped in with seven tackles.

Gilliam’s 70 yards on seven carries led the offense.

The Colonels will host Woodland next week at 7:30 p.m.