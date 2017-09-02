Calhoun was more on the offensive on Twitter than it was on the field, as Cartersville football made quick and easy work of the Yellow Jackets in a 58-6 win Friday night.

About eight hours before the game, a Calhoun fan Twitter account insinuated that the Canes were all Trevor Lawrence and nothing else. Lawrence saw the tweet and had a simple message: “Wrong move.”

“We saw it,” head coach Joey King said rather glibly.

Rico Frye, who had two rushing touchdowns on 61 yards and one receiving touchdown — his only catch Friday, elaborated a bit beyond that. He said that throughout the week, including pregame Friday, King posted posts from social media on the Calhoun side that cast aspersions. They provided bulletin board material, so King fashioned himself a bulletin board.

“All week we were doing that and we just kept that in the back of our head and played with that chip on our shoulder,” Frye said.

The thing, too, about the post that caught Lawrence’s attention: whoever wrote it has this team all wrong.

For one thing, the depth Cartersville has a receiver has been apparent in every game it has played, perhaps none more than Friday night.

By halftime, the Canes had put this game away and then some, leading 58-0. At one point in the half, both they and Calhoun had both run 24 plays. Cartersville had 44 points. Calhoun had zero.

It was 37-0 after the first quarter, and Cartersville scored touchdowns on all of their first seven drives.

Five different Canes scored touchdowns — all in the first half. Lawrence, who was 13-20 with 317 yards and four touchdowns passing, was pulled with about seven minutes left in the second quarter with the game already in hand.

He found J’Kobe Orr, who led all receivers with four receptions for 90 yards, for a 56-yard touchdown. He connected with T.J. Horton, the star of last week’s game against Bartram Trail, for a 31-yard touchdown. And he let Rico Frye loose in the open field on a screen pass designed for the running back that resulted in a 79-yard touchdown.

This parity among the receiving corps isn’t anything new, and it’s a direct rebuttal to any notion that Cartersville lives and dies through its senior quarterback. He played great again Friday, but the toys he has to play with made a statement of their own.

“It doesn’t matter with [the receivers],” King said. “They’re going to be unselfish. We’re going to get a lot of people a lot of touches.”

That it rained for much of the first quarter didn’t seem to affect them much, as they had practiced playing with a wet ball all week. But Calhoun was far less prepared. A botched snap on a punt placed the Canes inside the 10-yard line, and Frye ran virtually unscathed for three yards and a score. Later on in the first, Calhoun failed to handle another snap on a punt, and the ball crossed sailed out of bounds beyond the end zone for a safety.

Most of the Canes’ starters were out by halftime — backup running back Marcus Gary was a beneficiary, scoring a late second half touchdown from a yard away.

Cartersville put up huge numbers in this game, but what was most remarkable about this game was the simplicity and ease with which they did so.

A few of Lawrence’s touchdown passes and others that went for big gains came off simple go-routes. In essence, Cartersville decided to challenge Calhoun’s cornerbacks to foot races, operating like a casino that knows the outcome before it happens.

“Their corners, they’re not really that fast,” Orr said. “So we just thought we could run go routes.”

Cartersville was never tested in this game, and it didn’t have to do anything fancy to build an insurmountable lead. Calhoun had just two first downs in the first half, and both came off of penalties.

Though it came without much adversity, this win was a statement, one that demonstrated this team’s depth and eagerness to use every weapon at its disposal.

“I love the fact that our team is versatile,” Frye said. “We’re just going to keep it up.”