After finding its offensive rhythm in the second half last week at Cass, the Adairsville High football team continued to show it’s found its groove Friday night.

The Tigers easily dispatched a Model team that had defeated the Tigers by 30 last year, exacting revenge by a tune of 49-14.

Thanks to Model’s early miscues, the Tigers took advantage of two fumbles and Travon Branch took one back 40 yards for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead after Mason Boswell’s rushing touchdown early in the first quarter.

The scoring onslaught was just beginning for Adairsville, as Boswell and Branch each added rushing touchdowns to give them two scores each and Adairsville a 28-14 lead at halftime.

“We’re an opportunistic offense,” Adairsville head coach Eric Bishop said. “We prepare to throw for 300 or rush for 300 on any given night.”

The ground game worked well for the Tigers all night as Boswell and Christian Steele both contributed for the Tigers. Boswell did some nice things with his arm as well, throwing 107 yards and one touchdown on the night to Ethan Belcher for 10 yards.

Model did not easily go away, scoring two touchdowns before the half, but that would be it for the Blue Devils as the Tigers’ defense stiffened up in the second half.

A total team effort for the Adairsville Tigers now moves them to 2-1 on the season.

Friday’s game was the last non-region contest, as the Tigers now go into region crossover games, the first of two coming in two weeks at Ringgold.

Adairsville will open up sub-region play on Oct. 6 at home against Calhoun.