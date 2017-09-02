On the first day of the intracounty round robin between the four Bartow softball teams, the Cass Lady Colonels rode a couple of big innings to an 8-3 win over Cartersville Friday night at Stars Field.

Alexia Najarro and Haley Owens each had two hits, while Sarah Fox, Sarah Moore and Mae Mae McIntyre all had two RBIs to pace Cass.

Cartersville was the first on the board in the game when Kalli Beth Scheff singled and came around to score on a Hope Short double in the top of the third.

However, the floodgates opened in the bottom of the third, with Cass scoring four runs and then three more in the bottom of the fourth.

Najarro, Fox, Moore and Owens all had RBI singles in the third.

Cass scored its three runs in the fourth when it loaded the bases and scored on two walks and a hit by pitch.

Cartersville added two runs in the top of the fourth when Colbi Ballard and Lauren McElhaney hit consecutive doubles, and McElhaney scored later on Short’s single.

That would be it for Cartersville, though, as two runners were thrown out going home and another two reached scoring position in the final three innings, but the Lady Canes could not push another run across

Cass would add an insurance run in the sixth when Owens singled and later came around to score on an error.

Owens pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits, and Taylor Gibson threw the final three innings without allowing a run on four hits and three strikeouts. Both pitchers were backed by strong defense as Cass played an errorless game.

McElhaney went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Lady Canes, who actually outhit Cass 10-6.

Adairsville 6, Woodland 2

Three two-run innings, including four runs scored in the first two innings, lifted the Lady Tigers over the Lady ’Cats Friday at Stars Field.

Loren Harris, Emily Collum and Alexa Varner each had two hits in the game, with Collum adding a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Collum’s two-run home run in the first inning got the Lady Tigers off to a strong start, and then an error scored two more runs in the second when Cortni Jacobs and Makenzie Gwin each scored after singling earlier in the frame.

The scoring slowed in the third and fourth as Harris was dealing in the circle for the Lady Tigers, and Harris helped herself at the plate with an insurance run in the fifth on an RBI single. An error then made the score 6-0 after five.

Woodland broke up the shutout in the sixth with an RBI single by Morgan Bailey and a sacrifice fly by Caroline Higdon to cut Adairsville’s lead to 6-2.

Bella Carnes and Ansley Evans also had singles in the inning, but a runner was thrown out on a fielder’s choice at home and the bases were left loaded to end the inning.

The Lady ’Cats would then go down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.

Harris allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts in seven inning of work for Adairsville.

Sarah Baynard went the distance for Woodland as well. Just three of the six runs she allowed were earned, as three errors plagued the Wildcats.

Evans had two of Woodland’s five hits in the game, and Skylar Chappell added a double.

With the loss, Woodland drops to 5-5 on the season, and will take on Cass today at 11 a.m. back at Stars Field.

Adairsville will face Cass right after.