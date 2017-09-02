RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Adairsville’s Emily Collum is greeted at home plate after her first-inning home run Saturday against Cass at Stars Field.

The Adairsville Lady Tigers powered their way to the county softball championship Saturday, beating Cass 10-2 in five innings in the final.

It took just two pitches for the Lady Tigers to make their intentions clear, as leadoff hitter Havyn Isaac smashed a 1-0 pitch from Cass starter Haley Owens over the wall in left-center in the bottom of the first.

Three batters later, cleanup hitter Emily Collum did the same on the same count, nearly hitting the scoreboard behind the left-field wall with her own solo homer.

“They’re not necessarily getting up there to swing for the fences, but our girls are getting aggressive at the plate, having better pitch selection, and it’s paying off for them,” Adairsville coach Amanda Nelson said. “It’s nice to have several girls that can hit home runs.”

Having shown off their power in the first, the Lady Tigers pulled away with three runs in the second after a crucial throwing error and invoked the mercy rule by scoring five runs while batting around in the fourth.

Loren Harris surrendered two runs in five innings for the win.

The championship was being contested for the first time since 2006.

“It’s nice to have some close-to-home competition and rivalries,” Nelson said. “They’ve got a lot of friends that play on the other teams and they enjoy getting out here and playing against them and competing.”

In the first-round games on Friday, Adairsville beat Woodland 6-2 and Cass topped Cartersville 8-3.

That set up the championship matchup, but the Lady Tigers ran away with it quickly.

An inning after the home runs, Adairsville scored three more after Cass catcher Sarah Fox threw away a dropped third strike, allowing Chloe Souders to reach second.

Cass starter Haley Owens then got the second out of the inning, but gave up an RBI single to Cortni Jacobs and a two-run single to Sierra Tanner to stake Adairsville to a 5-0 lead.

“I think it just messed with the girls’ ego, that they made that error,” Cass coach Damian Elder said. “It was a critical error.”

Harris, meanwhile, surrendered just one baserunner over the first three innings before Cass broke through in the fourth.

Alexia Najarro walked, Sarah Moore singled, and a passed ball moved them to second and third with one out.

Adairsville, though, came up with the defensive highlight of the game as Tanner dove to catch a sinking liner on the left-field foul line.

Najarro tagged up and scored, but Moore got a late jump going to third, and Tanner’s strong throw caught her to end the inning.

Adairsville’s final big inning made sure that one run here or there wouldn’t matter much.

Tanner had an RBI single in the fourth and Sadye Johnson and Alexa Varner had back-to-back two-run hits to cap the scoring.

Harris gave up one run in the top of the fifth but struck out a pinch hitter to end it and gave Adairsville the first county championship in over a decade.

The Lady Tigers play again on Tuesday against region rival Calhoun. Cass won’t play until Wednesday, when the Lady Colonels travel to Kell.

Cartersville 6, Woodland 5

Earlier, the Cartersville Lady Canes surrendered an early lead before coming back to beat Woodland, 6-5, in the third-place game.

Woodland batted around in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, but the Lady Canes chipped away at the lead and took it back in the sixth when Allie Jackson singled home two runs.

Colbi Ballard, who had relieved Lauren McElhaney after the disastrous fourth inning and didn’t allow a run, stranded Woodland runners on first and second in the seventh to end it.

“It was huge for us,” Cartersville coach Shannon Dietrich said. “We didn’t come out looking good at all yesterday, made a lot of mistakes, physical and mental, so we needed this game to clean up our act and get back on the right page.”

Cartersville took a lead in the third. Jackson and Ballard each had RBI hits as the Lady Canes went up 3-0.

Woodland struck right back in the fourth without getting much out of the infield.

On two separate plays, throws home with the bases loaded beat the runner, but Cartersville catcher Presley Edwards was off the plate.

On another play, shortstop Cio Seigler, who had gotten the first out of the inning with a highlight leaping catch of a line drive, was just beaten to the third-base bag.

When the calamity subsided, the Lady Wildcats had put up five runs in the inning.

“I was proud of us for coming back,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said. “We were a little bit more patient.”

Cartersville got one run back in the fifth, and finished the comeback despite some questionable baserunning in the sixth.

Kalli Scheff was thrown out at home in a first-and-third situation when the throw went to shortstop Ansley Evans, who got the ball quickly back to the catcher for the out.

Jackson would make amends, though, singling over Evans’ head to left to score Seigler and Hope Short for a 6-5 lead.

Ballard would then close it out, although not without some more help from Seigler, who dove to her left to spear a line drive off the bat of Evans that was headed for center field.

“Yesterday, I got on her about not sacrificing herself in a situation where you have to keep the ball on the infield,” Dietrich said about her shortstop. “She didn’t lay out for one and today, she left here with a dirty jersey and she saved the win.”

The win salvaged something for Cartersville as the Lady Canes head towards the second part of their region schedule. They’ll host Cedartown on Tuesday.

Woodland will travel to Carrollton on Wednesday.