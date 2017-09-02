Given the stature and scale of the event, David Matherne is pleased with the way his Cartersville cross country team performed at the Berry College Clara Bowl Invitational Saturday.

In an event with 351 runners on the male side and 310 runners on the girls’ side, the Canes finished towards the bottom third of the pack.

The boys finished 29th out of 40 schools, and the girls finished 24th out of 33 schools.

On the boys side, Maximus Florence posted the best Cartersville time at 18:40; Clay Ross (166th, at 18:56), Bill Archer (168th, at 18:58), Jacob Busek (213th, at 19:26), and Harrison Banks (218th, at 19:29) rounded out out the top five respectively.

Florence finished 141st overall on the boy’s side.

“For the boys, we expected 18s and 19s and thats what we got,” Matherne said.

Archer and Banks are freshmen, and Matherne praised his young runners’ ability to adjust to their environment and not get ahead of themselves.

On the girls’ side, Vanna Beach led the pack with a time of 23:07; Abby Forristall (143rd, at 23:08), Kayla Carpenter (164th, at 23:39), Alice Terry (166th, at 23:41), and Alex Machado (170th, at 23:45) completed the top five.

“We had a nice pack of girls within 40 seconds of each other,” Matherne said. “That’s really what you’re after as a cross country team.”

As for the team’s overall result, Matherne said it was “about what I expected.”

“Right now we’re trying to get miles on our legs, build pace, get strength in the weight room,” Matherne said.

Adairsville also competed in the race. Its boys’ team finished 32nd out of 40 teams.

Makayla Thacker was the only female Adairsville athlete to compete, finishing 303rd out of 310 runners.

Angel Banda placed highest at 153rd; Zach Ashley placed 197th; TJ Bosdell finished 229th; JT Tatum was 249th; Bird Leker placed 266th.