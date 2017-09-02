RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

A wild week in Bartow County football saw Woodland picking up a cathartic win, Cass blowing another lead en route to a painful loss and Cartersville hitting a level of domination that’s rare, even for the Purple Hurricanes.

At Woodland, the Wildcats needed overtime to snap a 17-game losing streak with a 31-30 win against Rockmart that was clinched by a bold two-point conversion in the extra period.

The Colonels, meanwhile, took a 13-0 lead into halftime against Sonoraville but gave up two touchdowns in the third quarter and lost, 14-13, despite dominating the yardage totals.

Cartersville blitzed Calhoun all the way out of Weinman Stadium, going up 37-0 after the first quarter and 58-0 at the half before letting the Yellow Jackets have a late consolation in a 58-6 win.

Lastly, Adairsville also took care of business, as the Tigers were never seriously threatened in a 49-14 rout of Model.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Titus Jones—Woodland

Woodland’s main man, fittingly, was crucial in helping the Wildcats break their 17-game losing streak, doing everything for Woodland Friday.

Jones dusted off his old quarterback skills to throw the game-winning two-point conversion to Zach Pitner, and the fact that Woodland was even in that position at all was due in large part to his contributions on defense.

Jones had a Herculean effort on that side of the ball, recording 16 tackles, one for a loss, and breaking up two passes from his safety position. He even had a highlight in special teams, blocking a field goal, to finish off an amazing all-around game.

The win was a long time coming for Woodland, and it was Jones who played the biggest part in dragging the Wildcats over the line

Mason Boswell—Adairsville

Adairsville’s dual-threat quarterback was up to his old tricks on Friday, running for two touchdowns and throwing for one as he continues to solidify himself as one of the top offensive threats in the county.

He opened up with two rushing touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead before showing off his arm in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown toss to Ethan Belcher.

That gave the Tigers a 35-14 lead as they went on to rout Model 49-14.

Tripp Breeden—Cass

Breeden was uncharacteristically quiet against Adairsville last week, but the Cass linebacker was back leading the Colonels defense as it put a hurting on Sonoraville Friday.

Breeden was seemingly everywhere against the Phoenix, breaking into the backfield to take down quarterback Patrick Moore and whoever else tried to carry the ball.

With 12 tackles, Breeden led a defense that allowed just 77 yards of total offense. Two of those tackles were sacks, and four others were for losses.

Justice Carter—Woodland

Carter didn’t get much time to make his mark, leaving early in the second quarter with an injury, but the stats he put up outshined the best that a lot of players could hope to tally in four quarters.

Carter started the game with a 63-yard touchdown run on his first touch, answering Rockmart’s long scoring play and showing that the Wildcats weren’t going to go down easily.

He finished with six carries for 132 yards, a tidy 22-yard per carry average, and even added a 26-yard reception, giving him 158 total yards in, again, just over one quarter.

Rico Frye — Cartersville

The Canes’ running back saw limited action Friday, mostly because he wasn’t needed all that much with Cartersville jumping ahead early.

But he made the most of his opportunities. Frye carried the ball eight time for 61 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Both those scores came from inside the five. Aside from a long 25-yard run, Frye picked up his yards methodically, chugging along for five to six yard runs.

He had one reception, but made that one count, too. On a play that was designed for him, Lawrence tossed a screen pass and Frye turned upfield. He got a nice block from a Canes receiver and outran the Calhoun defenders for a 79-yard touchdown.

Along with Lawrence, Frye has been the Cartersville offense’s most consistent player, producing on the ground and through the air. Any questions about his ability to adjust to a new team have quickly abated, and he only figures to get better from here.

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville

Outstanding as always was Trevor Lawrence, who got in, passed go, and collected 300 yards. Lawrence threw darts all over the field, picking apart the Calhoun defense. To say he was toying with them wouldn’t be accurate, because that would mean he was required to be creative.

Lawrence’s big throws were often straight deep balls down the field as he tallied touchdown passes of 56, 31, and 79 yards — the latter was a screen to Rico Frye — en route to a 317-yard passing day on 13-of-20 passing.

Head coach Joey King took Lawrence out of the game with about seven minutes left in the second quarter to as to not risk injury. But during the time the quarterback was in, he was his usual self.

J’Kobe Orr — Cartersville

On any given week, the receiver that occupies this space is likely going to be different. This speaks to the nature of the weapons that Cartersville has on offense.

After a stellar performance from T.J. Horton last week, it was J’Kobe Orr’s turn to shine this week.

Orr had four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, equaling out to 28.5 yards per catch. He had three catches of 10 yards or more, and his touchdown came off a beautiful Lawrence throw for 56 yards.

Orr had been relatively quiet in the first two games of this season. That changed Friday night.

Zach Pitner—Woodland

Pitner was the man who caught the two-point conversion pass that gave Woodland its first win in over a year, but his contributions extended well beyond the final play.

He had another 31-yard catch on offense, and was a stalwart on defense. He racked up nine tackles and one sack, and forced a fumble, although the Wildcats couldn’t recover.

Rodney Richards—Cass

Before the season, Cass coach Bobby Hughes said that a lot of people would know Richards’ name by the end of the season.

The Sonoraville offense certainly does after Richards set up shop in the Phoenix backfield on Friday.

The defensive lineman had nine tackles, with a whopping five of those going for losses, including three sacks of Sonoraville quarterback Patrick Moore.

Demarcus Williams—Woodland

When Carter went down, it was up to Williams and Reed Findley to take over the running burden, and Williams, especially, stepped in without missing a beat.

The hard-running back carried Woodland’s offense late in the game, finishing with 12 carries for 93 yards.

He had a 14-yard touchdown run in the first half, but his biggest run came in overtime, when he broke through to the end zone for his second touchdown. It gave the Wildcats a chance to win the game on the two-point conversion, which they did, snapping a 17-game losing streak.

HONORABLE MENTION

Travon Branch, Adairsville — Branch had an offensive and defensive touchdown, scoring on a 21-yard run and a 40-yard fumble return.

T.J. Horton, Cartersville — Horton continued his strong early-season play, catching four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Christian Steele, Adairsville — Adairsville’s workhorse back also found the end zone, scoring on a 6-yard run.

Brody Williams, Woodland — Woodland’s quarterback was a dual threat, carrying 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown but also throwing for 57 yards.