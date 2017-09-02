RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

FORECASTING FUMBLES — Joey King and his staff cover all their bases.

When it showed rain for Friday’s game early on last week, he dunked footballs in buckets of water and made his players carry the ball.

So, when rain came pouring down in for a good part of the first quarter in the Canes’ game against Calhoun, they weren’t fazed.

Calhoun, on the other hand, was very much affected. The Yellow Jackets failed to handle two snaps on punt attempts. One of those placed Cartersville inside the 10 and led to an easy touchdown.

This is such a small thing in scale, but it quite literally made a few-touchdown difference. This attention to detail is what separates Cartersville from other programs as it sets itself up to be in the best position to win.

BEEN A WHILE — With Woodland snapping a 17-game losing streak and Cartersville and Adairsville blowing out their opponents, all four Bartow County teams had a chance to win in the same week for the first time in a while.

Unfortunately, Cass lost a lead late at Sonoraville, leaving the county teams 3-1 on the day.

The last time Woodland won before Friday, on Sep. 25, 2015, Cass was also the culprit keeping Bartow from an undefeated record with a 21-14 loss at Creekview.

According to Georgia Football Historians, the last time all four Bartow County teams won on the same day was all the way back on Nov. 8, 2013.

On the final day of the 2013 regular season, playoff-bound Adairsville and Cartersville took care of business, with the Tigers smashing Coahulla Creek 42-16 and the Canes seeing off Ringgold, 33-16.

Cass recorded the biggest margin of victory, routing Southeast Whitfield 46-14.

And, lastly, the Woodland Wildcats, who had scored just three points in their first six games of the season before going on a three-game winning streak, finished off their great turnaround by edging Rome, 36-34.

Now that the Wildcats are back in the win column, the county has a chance to break the streak before it reaches a full four years.

DIRECT LINE — Cass came up with an easy way to get the ball in the hands of dynamic running backs Thomas Gilliam and Ahijah Blackwell Friday by lining them up alongside quarterback Rett Moore and then snapping them the ball directly.

It wasn’t quite like the Colonels’ Wildcat formation that featured speedy Laizon West last year, but it was a good way to get Blackwell and Gilliam headed downhill without waiting for a handoff or pitch.

Cass went to the gimmick early, using it twice on a game-opening 14-play drive. When the Colonels faced their first third down of the game, Blackwell took the snap and gained five yards on a third-and-four. Later on the same drive, Gilliam took the direct snap and gained three yards.

Coach Bobby Hughes and his staff pulled out the trick a few more times through the course of the game.

Ironically, a direct-snap play also sealed Cass’ fate, as Blackwell took the snap on a designed pass play and threw an interception to kill the Colonels’ last desperate drive.

FINDLEY STEPS UP — When it became clear Justice Carter would not return to Friday night's game after suffering an injury just two plays into the second quarter, it appeared the Woodland offense would be incapable of putting up points. Then Reed Findley stepped up for the Wildcats.

The junior took Carter's place and ran with it—literally—putting up 83 yards.

The yardage was impressive, but his most important job was keeping Rockmart's defense honest, which his 14 rushes up the middle did.

His quarterback, Brody Williams, was proud of the way Findley filled in.

"We just had to have the next guy step up," Williams said of Findley. "He had to step up and be a leader just like Justice. He did that. ... And we came up with the win."

BEAUBRUN SHOWS HIS HOPS — Woodland head coach Tony Plott is really glad he was able to convince basketball player R.J. Beaubrun to come out for the football team.

He most likely felt that way before Friday's game. Afterward, he certainly did.

That's because Beaubrun made the biggest play of the game by a defensive player. With 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the junior defensive back leapt to intercept a pass from Rockmart quarterback Dylan Bailey.

Beaubrun came down with the ball at his team's 5-yard line to help send the game to overtime.

"That was a great job by R.J. Beaubrun," Plott said on Friday night. "He's a kid we got to come out from basketball. It's my personal opinion that he is a great corner. He may be a better defensive back than he is a basketball player."