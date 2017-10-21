Lady Canes VB eliminated in quarters

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville volleyball player Lauren Wenzell (2) reaches for the ball as two Woodward Academy players try to block during a Georgia Class 4A state quarterfinal matchup Saturday at Woodward. The Lady Canes put up a good fight, but were eliminated by Woodward, three sets to one. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Going into their quarterfinal match against no. 4-ranked Woodward Saturday afternoon, Cartersville volleyball coach Dutch Cothran wanted his team to have a war-like mentality.

“[I was] talking about D-Day this morning, and talking about how there were planes that were flying too fast to avoid the German flight,” Cothran explained. “And it was unsafe for the parachustist to jump, but when the light went green they jumped. They didn’t think about what was going to happen, they jumped. I told them, ‘Hey, the light’s green. Don’t think about what’s going to happen, don’t think about what you’re up against.”

Inspired advice, but despite the spirited and gutsy performance it brought out, the Lady Canes fell in four sets, 3-1 and were eliminated in the state playoffs in a Class 4A matchup.

The first set came almost too easy for Cartersville (28-4), Woodward withheld star player Lauren Harrison for most of it. Cartersville took advantage, and took the first set 25-13.

The second set, with Harrison featured, went the complete opposite direction, as Woodward controlled the place of play — Cothran admitted that his team got “pummeled.”

Woodward had its way and won that set 25-11.

After that, there was two ways a match like this was going to go. Cartersville could lay down and accept its fate, or fight back.

It made a conscious decision to choose the latter.

“It’s really easy, when you get pummeled like we did that second set, to let it get in your head,” Cothran said. “But it’s also really easy to go ‘You know what, we’re way too darn good to let this happen.’”

The next two sets played out about the same, with back and forth play and points that were seemingly over with dramatic.

Cartersville held a 15-10 lead at one point in the third set, but the Lady War Eagles clawed back and eventually tied the score at 17-all.

Cothran was a bit upset with the officiating in the later sets — calls that went against Cartersville weren’t called the same for Woodward, and a Woodward ball that appeared to land out was called in.

“Don’t want to blame referees for everything because they made a lot of good plays and we made a few plays, but there were a few calls that impacted the momentum,” Cothran said.

Woodward closed out the third set by winning four points in a row, 25-21.

In the fourth set, Cartersville once again built a lead, going ahead 18-14.

But again Woodward came back, tying the game at 19. They won four of the next five points starting at 21, and secured the win to advance.

"[We’re a] bunch of scrappers and people who didn’t want to see their season end,” Cothran said.