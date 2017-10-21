Sunday Standouts: Lawrence passing king after Canes rout

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

It was a good night for Cartersville and a tough one for everybody else in the county Friday.

The Canes (9-0) blew out Chapel Hill 62-0 on senior night, and will have a bye week before facing Troup on Nov. 3.

Adairsville, meanwhile, hung tough with Bremen, taking a first-half lead on the ranked Blue Devils before falling 31-13. The Tigers (4-4) will be at Haralson County next week.

Lastly, Cass was unlucky again, losing 38-20 to Paulding County in a game that was probably closer than the scoreline. The Colonels (0-8) will host Villa Rica next week.

Woodland (3-5) was off, and will host Kell next week.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville (9)

Even if he hadn’t broken one of the most prestigious Georgia high school career records, Lawrence’s performance Friday would have been worthy of being the player of the week.

His full performance was overshadowed by his setting of the all-time Georgia record for passing yards in a career, but that didn’t make it any less impressive.

In one half of work, Lawrence completed 17-of-23 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns, leading Cartersville to touchdowns on seven of its eight first-half possessions.

The performance put Lawrence 177 yards clear of the previous passing yards mark, set by Deshaun Watson.

He opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown to Rico Frye and also tossed two touchdowns, of 21 and 23 yards, to E.J. Turner.

His best throw may have been on his other touchdown, when Lawrence connected with J’Kobe Orr for a 61-yard score on a well-thrown ball that allowed the receiver to catch it without breaking stride, helping him fight off a defender and sprint to the end zone.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Ethan Belcher — Adairsville

Belcher had a penchant for big games last year, picking up the most yards in a game by a county receiver. He was at it again Friday.

Belcher caught six of quarterback Mason Boswell’s seven completions in the loss to Bremen, for 123 yards. He was Adairsville’s biggest threat on the night.

Rico Frye — Cartersville (9)

Frye was almost unbelievably efficient for Cartersville Friday, picking up 230 total yards on just eight touches.

That included two 30-yard receptions, including one that went for a touchdown, and six carries for 170 yards and two scores.

He started slowly, but on three consecutive carries near the end of the first quarter and into the second, he broke off a 23-yard run, then back-to-back touchdowns of 59 and 71 yards, respectively.

Frye showed great effort, as usual, on the latter, dragging a defender the last 10 yards to the end zone.

J’Kobe Orr — Cartersville (4)

Orr opened and closed the half with catches for Cartersville, grabbing a 19-yarder on the Canes’ first play of the game and a 30-yarder to end the period.

In between, he had one of the biggest plays of the game, a 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

He finished with three catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

E.J. Turner — Cartersville (4)

Cartersville’s trio of senior receivers seems to switch seamlessly between roles every week. Friday, Orr had the most yards and T.J. Horton led in catches, but Turner was the one with the nose for the end zone.

He scored twice, on a 23-yard catch in the first quarter and a 21-yarder in the second, breaking tackles to get into the end zone both times.

Turner finished with four catches in the first half for 52 yards and the two scores, while also playing some as a defensive back.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mason Boswell, Adairsville — Boswell wasn’t quite up to his usual standards against Bremen, but did have 158 yards passing and 53 on the ground, including a touchdown.

T.J. Horton, Cartersville — Horton, as previously mentioned, led Cartersville in receptions Friday, with six for 48 yards. That’s been typical for him this season, as the senior, who just committed to Tennessee-Chattanooga, hasn’t worked downfield much.

JaCorey Johns, Cartersville — Johns had two tackles, one for loss, and a sack as Cartersville shut down Chapel Hill. He also had an interception on a pass that was first deflected by Evan Williams.

Rett Moore, Cass — Moore was responsible for all three of the Colonels’ touchdowns Friday night, connecting with Evan Hinton, Tavares Varnum, and Cameron Gonyea for scores. He finished 7-for-14 with 167 yards passing, and added 38 yards rushing.