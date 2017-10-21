Notebook: Canes honor seniors, Cass hit with bad luck

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

ADOPTED FAMILY — Senior nights, which will start to be celebrated across the state as the regular season winds down, are an opportunity for players to be recognized one last time with their classmates at their home field.

That was the case Friday night at Cartersville, as the Canes honored their seniors in a pre-game ceremony.

There’s a little bit of a wrinkle at Cartersville, which features not just players who grew up together and have played together for years, but also several transfers who have been at Cartersville for just a year or two.

Senior starters Rico Frye, E.J. Turner, JaCorey Johns, Darian Poellnitz and Bradley Kirk all transferred in to Cartersville, which didn’t make their senior night ceremony Friday any less emotional.

“[My teammates are] my brothers,” said Frye, who moved before this year. “First day I walked in here, I had a bond with them. It’s hard, with the last guaranteed home game, but I had a blast with them tonight. It’s a night that we’ll remember.”

ESCAPE TACTICS — It was there in the margin notes on just about every big play Cartersville had Friday — “broke tackles, big gain.”

Whether it was hard running or just plain atrocious tackling by Chapel Hill, almost no Canes play ended on first contact.

That started on the third play of the game, when T.J. Horton caught a short pass and then ran through about four tackles to turn a 5-yard gain into 16 and a first down.

All of the Cartersville players, especially Frye, are hard runners, elusive and powerful with the ball, but Chapel Hill had a hand in it as well.

Some of the Panthers’ tackle attempts were almost comical.

On Frye’s first touchdown, he caught a pass inside the 5 and turned towards the goal line. A Chapel Hill defensive back came over for the hit, but ended up bouncing off Frye as the running back walked in for the score.

Even worse was Frye’s second running touchdown, when, after 60 yards of sprinting, he still dragged the last Chapel Hill defender 10 yards into the end zone.

E.J. Turner should have been brought down before the goal line on both of his touchdowns, and J’Kobe Orr shrugged off a defender immediately after the catch on his.

If everybody Cartersville faces in the playoffs tackles like Chapel Hill, the Canes should waltz to a third-straight state championship.

BYE WEEK PLANS — With an off week before their regular-season-ending matchup with Troup on Nov. 3, Cartersville is gearing up for the state playoffs.

The Canes are, fortunately, about as healthy as they could hope for in the latter part of the season, with just a few bumps and bruises here and there.

Of course, just because there’s an open week doesn’t mean that it will be easy.

“We’ll lift. We’re going to max next week, so I feel like our

numbers in the weight room are going to be really, really good,” head coach Joey King said. “Our kids are working really hard, so we’ll max all week in the weight room.”

With no opponent to prepare for this week, the Canes also have a chance to turn their focus inwards and better themselves.

“We’ll do film and we’ll run them on Monday,” King said. “Tuesday through Thursday are going to be work days, we’re going to get after it and try to get better coming out of the open week, and then get ready for Troup the following week.”

Cartersville working hard to get even better in an open week? That sounds scary for the rest of Class 4A.

SNAKEBIT COLONELS — Bobby Hughes had plenty to say about the officiating in a 38-20 loss, and there was merit to it. But the extrinsic factors that led to Cass’ eighth straight loss were downright unfortunate. Thomas Gilliam had the ball ripped out at the 1-yard line after a long run. And even then, he might have already crossed the plane.

The clock operator let almost a minute in the fourth quarter just disappear at a time in the game where it felt like if the Colonels had a few more, they might be able to get back into it.

It’s often said that for good teams, sometimes luck has to be on their side. In Cass’s case, the inverse is true — they have been competitive in almost all of their games, but a few things here and there don’t go their way, and they end up in the loss column.

PASS ATTACK— Something to keep an eye on in the Colonels’ remaining games could be their willingness to throw the ball.

They were more or less forced into it Friday night with Paulding County stacking the box, and had some success. All three of their scores came through the air.

If Hughes and his coaches see things on tape they like, then the Colonels airing it out might not be as much of an anomaly as it has been at points during the season. Their receivers showed an ability to go and get the ball, and that could help them become more balanced in the remaining part of the season.