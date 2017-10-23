Vic Beasley gets sack in SB rematch; Marcus Childers has big game

Vic Beasley might have officially returned to the Atlanta Falcons lineup a week ago against the Miami Dolphins, but he proved he was back Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Beasley had five tackles, one for a loss, and his third sack of the season in the prime-time Super Bowl rematch, although the Falcons lost 23-7.

His biggest play came in the third quarter, when Beasley and Kemal Ishmael teamed up to take Mike Gillislee down two yards behind the line of scrimmage on third-and-goal from the 1.

Beasley, who missed a few weeks with a hamstring injury, now has 10 tackles and three sacks in four games this year.

In college, Marcus Childers and Isaiah Ross had big games and Emmanuel Jones’ Colorado State team is playing its way into the national picture.

DeAndre Applin (Georgia State Jr., Adairsville) — Applin had three total tackles Saturday as Georgia State lost 34-10 to Troy.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — Childers had a big Saturday as Northern Illinois moved to 5-2 with a 48-17 win over Bowling Green. The former Adairsville Tiger was 21-for-33 passing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for 73 yards on 19 carries. The Huskies took a 31-7 lead at halftime thanks to Childers throwing all three of his touchdowns in the period. After a 30-yard run by Tommy Mister to start the scoring, Childers threw an 8-yard score to Shane Wimann in the first quarter and strikes of 15 yards to Spencer Tears and 73 yards to Chad Beebe in the second. Despite only starting two games this season, Childers is second on the Huskies in both passing yards (594) and rushing yards (323).

Trase Fezzia (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Fezzia had one assisted tackle and three kickoff returns for a total of 38 yards Saturday as Ellsworth fell to Fort Scott CC, 16-14.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Sr., Cartersville) — Ford tied for first on the 49ers with three catches and was second with 27 yards Saturday as Charlotte got its first win of the season, beating UAB 25-24 with a two-point conversion in overtime. Ford had an 8-yard catch in the first quarter, a 16-yarder on second-and-14 in the fourth quarter, and a 3-yarder in overtime on the winning drive. He has 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones had only one assisted tackle on Friday in CSU’s 27-24 win over New Mexico, but it did go for a loss of two yards. Colorado State is now 6-2 and receiving votes in some national polls.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — Mitchell started at left tackle Saturday as Coastal lost to App State, 37-29.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum had two catches for 23 yards in UNC-Charlotte’s win Saturday. Both catches, one for 23 yards and one for no gain, came as Charlotte tried to drive for the winning score in the fourth quarter. He was targeted one other time.

Isaiah Ross (Point Sr., Woodland) — Ross started at outside linebacker and led the Skyhawks with nine total tackles, five solo, in a 46-19 loss to St. Andrews on Sunday. He had one tackle for loss, and forced a fumble in the first quarter, although St. Andrews recovered. On the season, Ross is third on the team with 45 total tackles.

Torrian Scrutchins (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Scrutchins saw action Saturday in Ellsworth’s loss.

Brett Shedd (Shorter So., Woodland) — Shedd saw action Saturday as Shorter lost 42-29 to West Florida.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — Townsend saw action Saturday in Georgia Southern’s 55-20 loss to Massachusetts.

Brandon Wade (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Wade saw action Saturday in Ellsworth’s loss.

Jake Walker (Furman Fr., Cartersville resident) — Walker saw action Saturday in Furman’s 28-21 win over Mercer.