Jaison Morning returns; O’Connor important for Western Carolina

Conference championships and other postseason play is starting to weigh on the minds of fall sports athletes across the country as fall seasons wind down. Last week, Jaison Morning finished second for his team at Valdosta State’s conference championship, Katelynn Harbeke helped contribute for Life soccer’s struggling offense and Katie O’Connor got a big kill in an important win for Western Carolina volleyball.

CROSS COUNTRY

Casey Bolan (Reinhardt Fr., Woodland) — Bolan ran a 22:21 5K, finishing 134th out of 222 runners Saturday at the Sand Shark Invitational in Beaufort. That was seventh for Reinhardt, which finished seventh in a field of 24 teams.

Jaison Morning (Valdosta State Jr., Cass) — Morning, who’s battled injuries this season, returned for Valdosta’s final race at the Gulf South Conference Championships Saturday. He finished the 8K in 26:58, 10 seconds behind the top runner on the Blazers and 54th overall out of 103 runners. Valdosta finished 11th out of 13 teams.

SOCCER

Madison Bennett (North Greenville So., Woodland) — Bennett played 21 minutes in a 1-1 tie with Milligan and 15 minutes in a 2-1 win over Barton last week. Both appearances were off the bench.

Katelynn Harbeke (Life Jr., Cass) — Harbeke started and had the lone assist as Life lost 7-1 to Lindsey Wilson last Tuesday. She started again in a 2-1 loss to Georgetown (Kentucky) on Friday.

Katie Lawhorn (Life Fr., Adairsville) — Lawhorn saw action off the bench in Life’s loss to Lindsey Wilson.

Cody West (Duquesne Sr., Cass) — West played the full game in two 1-0 losses for Duquesne last week, a double-overtime defeat to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday and another nailbiter at George Washington Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — On Friday, O’Connor had four kills and a team-high 2.5 total blocks in a three-set loss to Tennessee-Chattanooga. Coming back on Saturday, she was one of three Catamounts to reach double-digit kills in a five-set classic over East Tennessee State, which was second in the conference. With the score tied at 15-15 in the deciding fifth set, O’Connor got a kill, which was followed by an ETSU error to give Western Carolina the win. She also had a team-high two solo blocks and another assisted block, giving her 2.5 total blocks again. On the season, O’Connor’s 189 kills are third on the team, and her 84 total blocks are easily in the lead.