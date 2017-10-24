Record Rearview: Lawrence reflects on new passing mark

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville senior quarterback Trevor Lawrence hugs head coach Joey King Friday night at Weinman Stadium after it was announced Lawrence was the new all-time record holder in the state of Georgia for most passing yards in a high school career.

Trevor Lawrence now stands alone as Georgia’s high school’s passing king.

The senior Cartersville quarterback, who’s been regarded as one of the top recruits in the country since his freshman year, broke Georgia’s high school career record for passing yards Friday in a 62-0 rout of Chapel Hill.

On senior night at Weinman Stadium, the record-breaker came on a 30-yard screen pass to running back Rico Frye in the first quarter. The play gave Lawrence 13,078 yards for his career, one more than current Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson’s mark of 13,077.

A few plays later, the game stopped for a ceremony, as Cartersville head coach Joey King came out from the sideline to hug Lawrence and present him with the game ball.

The Clemson commit finished the game 17-of-23 for 288 yards, giving him 13,260 for his career.

He also threw four touchdowns, giving him 154 for his career, one behind Watson’s record of 155.

The Daily Tribune News caught up with Lawrence to get his thoughts on the record, the ceremony and what’s next.

On his mindset before the game: Nothing different. I played just like every game, we just wanted to go out there and execute. The stats are going to take care of themselves, so I don’t really worry about it. We’re still going to have people catching the ball and me throwing good passes, so I wasn’t really worried about breaking it. I knew it would come, so we weren’t really thinking about it.

On his thoughts after the record-breaking throw: It was awesome. It was good just to finally reach that and kind of get it over with, just because everybody’s been talking about it. I’ve been trying to not focus on it too much, but everybody’s been talking about it, so I knew it was coming up. It was good to get it out of the way, but it was really exciting, just to see coach King come out and give me the ball and stuff like that, it was cool.

What coach King said to him during the ceremony: He just said he loved me and good job, I’ve had a good career and just stuff like that. He was just congratulating me on it.

On breaking the record on senior night: That made it even more special to be out there for our last home game, to be out there with everybody. It was a good crowd, so it was a good experience.

On potentially breaking the touchdown record in Cartersville’s next game: I think everything like that is just going to be the same mindset, just every week trying to go in and have the best week we can, not for the record, but just because we want to play like that every week.

Where the passing yards record ranks on his list of career accomplishments: It’s definitely pretty high up there because it’s more of like a team accomplishment. I see it as not just personal, because there’s however many, 13,000-something of receiving yards in there on the other end of that. It’s not just me doing that, so I think it’s pretty high up there.

On breaking the record of Watson, a fellow Clemson Tiger: It was cool. He’s tweeted me a few times, messaged me here and there after I committed, and I’ve talked to him a few times on campus when he was still there, but I haven’t talked to him in a while, so it was really cool for him to congratulate me. That was really humble of him, [after I] break his record and he’s the one who congratulated me, so I thought that was pretty cool.

On following in Watson’s footsteps at Clemson: I want to win a national championship like he did there. I don’t really think about his personal records, I just think about I want to win national championships and stuff like that when I go there.