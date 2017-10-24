Cartersville's Wilkie commits to Lipscomb

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cartersville third baseman Jordan Wilkie fields a groundball during a home game last year. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Jordan Wilkie had drawn interest from a few schools throughout this year. But when he stepped on Lipscomb University’s Nashville, Tennessee campus, he felt at home.

“It felt like a place I wanted to be to spend my next four years in college,” Wilkie said.

That’s why Wilkie, who will play his junior season for Cartersville baseball in 2018, is a newly minted Lipscomb commit.

“They first got on my radar — I saw them against Kennesaw State over the summer, summer league,” Wilkie said. “They really got interested after they told me about all they had to offer about [in] the end of summer starting in the beginning of school, they really started recruiting me.”

Wilkie said he expects to play corner infield with an emphasis on first base — Lipscomb has players at the corners that are potential draft picks, leaving a void he could step in and fill when he arrives on campus.

The Bison were exactly .500 last season, going 28-28 and 9-12 in Atlantic Sun conference play. They played three games in the conference tournament, winning one of those three and bowing out to 3-seed Florida Gulf Coast.

He had previously drawn interest from Duke, Columbia, and Winthrop — all academically inclined schools. That wasn’t a coincedence — Wilkies said he valued academics when making his decision and it was a big factor.

He plans to major in business accounting, and cited Lipscomb’s academic record with its players as a notch in the plus column.

With the commitment comes finality and a sense of relief. Wilkie doesn’t have anything hanging over his head, and now, he can focus on preparing for a season that has a chance to be very special for Cartersville.

The Canes will feature a team loaded with Division-1 talent now including Wilkie.

“We have a really good chance of state playoffs and to win state,” Wilkie said.