Canes receiver T.J. Horton commits to UT-Chattanooga

After a long, sometimes stressful process, Cartersville senior receiver T.J. Horton made his college choice official last Friday, committing to Tennessee-Chattanooga.

“It was kind of hard because, at first, recruiting didn’t pop off like I wanted it to, but it eventually came through and I’m glad my mom doesn’t have to worry about it anymore,” Horton said after Cartersville practice Tuesday.

Horton was offered by UTC the weekend of Oct. 14, when he attended the Mocs’ game against Mercer.

It didn’t take him long to make a decision after that.

“I just felt like it was the best move,” Horton said. “The coaches there were with me from the beginning, so I just felt like it would be the best fit for me.”

Horton also held offers from Division-II schools Lincoln University (Missouri) and Notre Dame College (Ohio).

Chattanooga has had success recently at the Division 1-AA level, making the FCS playoffs each of the last three years, but the Mocs are just 1-7 this year after dealing with injuries to their top two quarterbacks.

They’re a spread offense and like to throw the ball a lot, perfect for a receiver like Horton. The senior has 42 catches for 586 yards and nine touchdowns this year, all team-leading marks on one of the best teams in Georgia.

He was also an all-county performer last year for the Cartersville basketball team.

He might have an opportunity to make an impact as soon as next year for his new college team.

“They were telling me that I could come in and be a true freshman, so I was ready for that,” Horton said. “They run a spread, but they roll their receivers a lot.”

The decision, coming with one game left in the regular season before the Canes head to the playoffs looking for their third-straight state championship, was a relief for Horton, who plans to go into college undeclared.

“I’m glad I got it over with, that I secured a spot, so that’s all I’m glad for,” Horton said. “And thankful that my mom doesn’t have to pay a penny for it.”