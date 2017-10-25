Adairsville travels to Haralson Friday

As the season barrels towards its end, the Adairsville Tigers are trying to get over the hump.

The Tigers (4-4) have generally been good this season, and have a couple times been this close to making a statement and establishing themselves as a real contender.

Last week, they led No. 7 Bremen 13-10 at halftime. That was two weeks after being within striking distance of No. 4 Calhoun at the break.

Adairsville just couldn’t finish either of those games, losing both by double digits.

“It was encouraging but disappointing at the same time because, you know, four snaps of the football and it’s a 14-point swing in the game,” Adairsville coach Eric Bishop said about the Bremen game, when the Tigers let Blue Devils recover an onside kick, go down and score again. “We played 37, 38 minutes of pretty good football.”

The Tigers will have another chance to put together a complete game on Friday, when they travel to Haralson County (1-7) for their sub-region finale in an important contest.

A win would guarantee Adairsville the No. 3 seed in the Region 6-AAA South sub-region, sending the Tigers on the road to play the North sub-region’s No. 2 seed the week after. Win that game, and they’re into the state playoffs.

“With a win this Friday, we’ll lock up the No. 3 seed in this sub-region,” Bishop said. “Calhoun will be No. 1, Bremen will be No. 2, we’ll be No. 3, Sonoraville will be No. 4. So there’s obviously that incentive to get as high a seed as you can going into the region crossover game.”

Despite their record, the Haralson County Rebels won’t make it easy for Adairsville on Friday.

First of all, they’re coming off their first win of the season, a 23-0 triumph over East Jackson last week.

According to Bishop, Haralson is much improved over last year’s edition, which went 3-7 and was routed by Adairsville, 42-10.

In between last season and this, the Rebels also slimmed down their offensive playbook, going from a multiple-look team to one that’s confident in its run-first, spread system.

“Last year ... you’d see wing-T and spread and two tight ends and everything under the sun,” Bishop said. “This year, it seems like they’ve kind of settled on what they want to do and what they’re good at.”

Haralson also has good personnel for its system in the thunder-and-lightning ballcarrying tandem of Traylon Sheppard and Joe Walker.

Sheppard, a junior listed at just 5-foot-6, is fast, shifty and a big-play threat.

“He is a really, really good running back,” Bishop said. “They play him in the slot a good bit, and he not only runs the ball well, but he catches the ball, and when he catches it in space, he makes people miss.”

The senior Walker, meanwhile, is more of a bruising fullback who the Rebels turn to in short-yardage situations.

The task of getting the ball to those guys will be senior quarterback Luke Cash’s.

On defense, the Rebels are a little bit more diverse than on offense.

“It seems like they want to base out of a 3-4, two-high look, but they’re more multiple on defense,” Bishop said. “They’ll get in a 4-4, Cover 3 look, and they’ll also give you a 3-3 stack-type look. So we’ll be prepared.”

Many of the offensive stars, including all three of Sheppard, Walker and Cash, will play both ways.

As for Adairsville, the biggest news coming out of Tigers’ practice is the possible return of inside linebacker Nic Jackson, who’s missed time with an injury.

Jackson is a sure tackler that should help an Adairsville defense that’s given up no less than 30 points in each of the Tigers’ four losses.

The biggest obstacle for Adairsville though, as Bishop said, will be keeping focus for a full four quarters.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Bishop said. “We can go out there and have a chance to win and, more importantly, go out and play 48 minutes of football. That’s what we’re focused on.”