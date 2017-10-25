Demon Deacon Decision: Cartersville’s Johns commits to Wake

Cartersville linebacker JaCorey Johns committed to Wake Forest Wednesday night.

“I would like to announce I am committing to Wake Forest University,” Johns posted on his Twitter account, ending the message with “#Godeacs.”

Johns, a senior, is ranked the 102nd recruit in the state of Georgia in his class by 247 Sports.

He chose Wake Forest over Toledo and Southern Mississippi.

“It feels great,” Johns said. “I’ve really been thinking about this school for a while now, so I just decided to commit now.”

The athletic pass rusher will likely play both outside linebacker and defensive end at the next level for Wake Forest.

He’s been one of the best players on a Cartersville defense that has given up just 73 points in nine games and has shutouts in each of its last three.

Johns has shown the ability to both get after the quarterback and drop in coverage, with interceptions in each of the last two games for Cartersville.

With that skill set, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johns was heavily recruited.

Southern Miss and Appalachian State extended his first offers in early spring, and Wake Forest wasn’t far behind in April.

“I’ve been thinking about them the whole process,” Johns said. “They’ve really been one of my top schools throughout this whole process of recruitment.”

With the commitment, Johns becomes the third Division-I commit on Cartersville’s roster.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is committed to Clemson, meaning he and Johns will face off in ACC play, and wide receiver T.J. Horton committed to FCS Tennessee-Chattanooga just a few days before Johns made his decision.

Several other Purple Hurricanes also hold Division-I offers, and are waiting a little longer to make a decision.

Johns could have done the same thing, but there was no reason for him to wait around.

“I really felt like it was time,” Johns said. “The coaches and everything were great. I really like how they do things. I like how it was set up for me in school, how it was set up for the team, so it was the right decision in my opinion.”