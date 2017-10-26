Woodland hoping to finish season strong

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Winning isn’t an anomaly for Woodland football anymore, and the Wildcats (3-5) would like to keep it that way.

With three wins under its belt, a new challenge has permeated — finishing strong in a season that, by all stretches, has been the most succesful of the past four.

At this point last year, the Wildcats were winless and chasing their first win. But now, they have quickly established a new norm. Not only have they proven their ability to compete, but they are not completely satisfied with the way the year has gone.

“We let a couple get away,” head coach Tony Plott said. “This year could’ve been better.”

On one hand, it’s great for Woodland that it can even talk this way. On the other, Plott obviously has a point, as the Wildcats have been ahead late in games and been unable to finish.

They’ll have an opportunity to play a complete game against Kell (4-4) Friday night.

“They’re a really good football team,” Plott said. “Offensively, they put up big numbers. The quarterback is unbelievable, and the running back may be one of the best running backs in the region.”

The quarterback is Evan Conley, and the running back is Josiah Futral. Both are dynamic players and stopping them will be key for Woodland. Kell has depth at running back, too, as Dre Houston gets a fair share of carries and has been productive.

To counteract Kell, Woodland has Brody Williams and a stable of backs. Williams in particular has continued to develop over the course of the season.

“Brody runs our offense very well,” Plott said. “He’s almost like having another running back at quarterback.”

Williams and the Woodland offense will need to be mindful of linebacker Stefan Green and defensive back Nick Ross. Both are among the Longhorns’ leading tacklers.

Some very brief history: Kell won the only ever matchup between these two teams in 2016 by a score of 42-14. Derek Cook was the coach for Kell then. He isn’t now, as Brett Sloan has taken over.

The Longhorns have made the postseason every year since 2008, and right now hold the third spot in Region 7-AAAAA, with East Paulding and Paulding County matching their 4-2 region records.

Woodland isn’t in that conversation, but has a chance to play the spoiler.

As Plott said, if things here or there go a different way, perhaps the Wildcats might be right in the thick of the playoff chase. But that doesn’t mean they plan on laying down.

“We want to continue to get better,” Plott said. The season has had its ups and downs. We’ve had some success and we’ve had some things that we wish we could do again.”