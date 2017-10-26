Banda, Tigers nearly miss out on state bid

Adairsville cross country placed fifth on the boys side and seventh on the girls side at the Region 5-AAA Championship at the Resaca Battlefield Tuesday.

The boys’ top finisher was Angel Banda, in eighth place at 18:19, just six seconds behind the sixth-place finisher. Had Banda placed sixth, he would have qualified for the state meet as an individual.

The next closest for the boys was Jared Tatum at 19:45 in 22nd.

The boys finished just 17 points off Murray County, which was the fourth and final team to qualify for state.

On the girls side, Kailee Tipton finished 23rd for the best Lady Tiger time at 23:56. Stephanie Hurtado was three spots behind at 24:28.