Colonels welcome Villa Rica

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cass quarterback Rett Moore carries the ball during a game against East Paulding at Doug Cochran Stadium on Oct. 6. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Cass football is winless on the season. There’s no disputing that. But the Colonels, save for a game against Rome — a team no one has had success against — have been competitive.

“Do I sleep any better at night being 0-8 but knowing we’ve been in every game except one?” head coach Bobby Hughes asked rhetorically. “No, but I also can look anybody in their face and tell them we’re prepared and we’re competitive and we’re playing hard.”

It’s why morale is still high for the Colonels as they prepare to face off at home against Villa Rica (4-5), a team also on a bit of a slide, having lost four straight.

They have wins over Central, LaGrange, Woodland and Hiram. The Woodland win in particular is interesting, as Cass might be able to glean some knowledge from how it played the Wildcats versus how the Wildcats did. Hughes acknowledged that this might be helpful, but that the stakes and emotion week to week can be different.

For Cass, winning this game will start with stopping the Villa Rica offense. The Wildcats run a Wing-T under first-year head coach Rico Zackery. It’s a different look than Cass is used to seeing. Hughes likened it to when teams prepare to face off against Georgia Tech’s triple option — the practices and preparation are a bit different.

Heading the Villa Rica offense is Mecose Todd, a 6-foot sophomore running back with offers from pretty much any notable SEC school. Todd is a Carrollton transfer, “big and physical and fast,” Hughes said, and will be the focal point for the Cass defense.

Even scarier for the Cass defense is that Todd isn’t even the Wildcats’ top rusher. That dignification belongs to fellow sophomore Phillip Zachery.

At quarterback for Villa Rica is senior Kevin Stevenson, who took the reins after Noah Best went down with injury. Stevenson is more of a threat to run than pass, another wrinkle for Cass to be mindful of.

The Colonels will again be without Ethan Mitchell, who has been a good contributor but is gone for the season with a torn ACL.

On offense for the Colonels, balance will be the focus. Paulding County forced them into passing situations last week and, in the process, may have helped stabilize the Cass offense a bit. Hughes said the focus between run and pass in practice has been split down the middle. Rett Moore could be given more free reign to throw the ball downfield — he has talent at receiver to throw to.

This is the second straight meeting between these teams after a break between 2007 and 2016. Villa Rica won that matchup by a touchdown, and their overall record is 8-3 over the Colonels.

The two had another break between 1987 and 2002, and Villa Rica has won every matchup since then, save for a Cass win in 2006. Dating back to 1986, Villa Rica has won six of the past seven matchups.

As for 2017, a win for Cass would do wonders for their season. Hughes said that because his team has been competitive, morale is still high. The seniors have led by example.

It’s a tribute to coaches and quality of kids we have,” Hughes said. There hasn’t been a lot said, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of pouting.”