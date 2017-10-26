Lady ’Cats perfect at region championship; boys make state

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland High cross country runners, from left, Cheyenne Spinks, Lindsay Scifers, McKenna Trapheagen and Baylee Evans helped the Lady Wildcats earn a perfect score in Thursday's Region 7-AAAAA Championship meet at Woodland High.

Woodland cross country, in its totality, is going to state.

The Wildcat girls accomplished what was all but inevitable, but it’s the way they did it that makes it remarkable.

The team had a perfect score — that is, the top six runners that placed were all from Woodland. Only the top five would be needed for a perfect score.

Carli Clymer finished first overall with a time of 19:23, and not far behind was Tess Cochran at 19:45.

McKenna Trapheagen, Baylee Evans, Cheyenne Spinks and Lindsay Scifers all followed. Overall, the team had an average time of 19:53.

“[We] won state last year first time,” head coach Matthew Landolt said. “Coming from that, the reality was the offseason was not as productive as it had been the year before. The year before they had a lot to prove.”

The Lady Wildcats proved plenty Thursday, making a statement as they established themselves as a frontrunner heading into state.

They’ll go up against McIntosh, Woodland’s top competition in Carrollton, who defeated them the first meet of the season, giving Woodland a chance at revenge on a big stage.

“I couldn’t be happier [the girls] saw them week one,” Landholt said.

On the boy’s side, Woodland qualified for state back-to-back years for the first time since head coach Rob Forbes has been at the helm.

There was some reason for concern — one of its top runners Dawson McClure was out with a concussion, thrusting freshmen into the spotlight to make up the production McClure would’ve otherwise provided.

They did enough to qualify, finishing with an average team time of 18:22. Top-10 finishers were Levi Brandenburg and Dylan Stermer, who finished seventh and eighth with times of 17:45 and 17:50, respectively.

“We expected to have a good chance of [going to state],” Forbes said. “[It went] down to the wire.”

On a larger scale, the win does a lot for the future of the program. Where the Woodland girl’s have become a bit of a factory, for the boys, it could do wonders for drumming up and maintaining interest.

To prep for state, Forbes said he might have his team take it a bit easier. It expended a lot of energy training and preparing for this meet to do all it could to make state.

Now, they have, and they can take solace in knowing there’s another race to run.

“We’ll go a bit easier than what we’ve been doing,” Forbes said. “Now we’re trying to make sure everybody’s healthy.”

The Class 5A boys and girls state championship meet will take place Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m., with the boys toeing the line first and the girls race immediatley following.