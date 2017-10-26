Lady Canes go back-to-back; boys make state

The Cartersville boys and girls cross country teams both asserted themselves Thursday, qualifying for the state meet at the 5-AAAA region championship at Chapel Hill.

The girls team finished first overall with an average time of 21:56, the second consecutive year the Lady Canes have take the region crown.

Cartersville barely edged out second-place Chapel Hill, earnign 38 points to Chapel Hill’s 39.

Vanna Beach and Abby Forristall placed back-to-back in the top six with times of 21:47 and 21:49, respectively, leading the way for Cartersville.

The eighth, ninth and 10th spots all came from Cartersville, as Alex Machado, Zane Bryant and Alice Terry rounded out the scorer for Cartersville, as they all finished with times around 22:00.

Katie Tolbert was the next closest finisher at 23:29 in 21st place.

On the boys side, the Canes’ fourth place finish was good enough to earn them a spot in the state tournament. They had an average time of 18:07.

Bill Archer was the lone runner in the top 10, finishing eighth at 17:15. Maximus Florence just cracked the top 20 at 18:09.

Jacob Busek wasn’t far behind in 21st with a time of 18:13, while Ross Clay came in 24th and Parker Breedlove came in 26th to earn the necessary points for the Canes’ qualification.

The Canes and Lady Canes will run their final races of the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Carrollton, with the boys’ Class 4A race beginning at 11 a.m. and the girls state championship following immediately after.