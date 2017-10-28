Adairsville cruises to set up do-or-die play-in game

Mason Boswell ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score, Bryce Burgess filled in for an injured Christian Steele with 109 yards rushing, and the Adairsville Tigers picked up a win Friday, beating Haralson County 32-0 on the road.

The Tigers, who had already clinched the No. 3 seed in the Region 6-AAA South sub-region, picked up a win heading into their most important game of the regular season, next week’s region play-in game against the No. 2 seed from the North sub-region.

That game will be at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, which lost to North Murray Friday. The winner will get a state playoff spot, while the loser goes home.

“We’re banged up. We’re glad to get out of here with a win,” Adairsville coach Eric Bishop said Friday. “We’ll get in the film room tomorrow and do what we need to do to get better and be ready for Week 10.”

In Friday’s game, the Tigers made sure to give themselves some momentum heading into that all-important contest, scoring on four of their first five possessions and coasting to a 26-0 lead at halftime.

Boswell created the first two scores, running in from 16 yards out on Adairsville’s first drive and tossing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Hughes on its third.

“Mason struggled throwing the ball tonight, but he did some real good things in the read-option game and running the football on quarterback power, counter and stuff like that,” Bishop said.

In between, the Tigers nearly had another touchdown, but Bryce Burgess fumbled right on the goal line and, despite one referee throwing up his hands to signal a touchdown, Haralson was awarded the ball on a touchback.

The Adairsville defense was stingy in the first half, not allowing a first down until Haralson’s fifth drive and surrendering just two total in the half.

Josh Honea missed the extra point after Hughes’ touchdown catch, a common theme for Adairsville — he and Chris Rodriguez would combine to miss three in all — but it wouldn’t come back to bite the Tigers.

Erstwhile, offensive lineman Maddox Teems had moonlighted on the defensive line earlier in the season, but he got a chance to be a ballcarrier on Adairsville’s fourth drive, taking two plays to score from the 4 and give his team a 20-0 lead.

One drive after that, Adairsville scored another weird touchdown, with Boswell fumbling on the 2 but Daylon Bailey alertly recovering and stepping over the goal line.

Another missed extra point made it 26-0 at the break, with Burgess having already run for 106 yards in place of Steele, who suffered an injury during the week of practice and had just one carry Friday.

He would finish with six tackles as well.

“Bryce was all over the field, playing inside linebacker, outside linebacker,” Bishop said. “He played T-back because Christian got hurt Wednesday in practice.”

It wouldn’t be quite as easy in the second half as Adairsville tried to keep pushing and stay sharp for the play-in game, but stalled instead.

A dropped pitch on a reverse led to the Tigers’ first three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, and a hold killed their second drive.

“Coming out of the half, we tried to adjust our routine and create an atmosphere for them to be successful, and it didn’t work,” Bishop said. “We’ve got to find some solutions to that.”

Perhaps the worst news of the half for Adairsville came on Haralson’s second drive, when Dakota Hughes came up to make a stop on third-and-4 and ended up on the ground, clutching his right ankle.

Hughes, who had 10 tackles, three of them for losses — in addition to his 75-yard touchdown grab — stayed down for a while, and wouldn’t return to the game.

“Inside linebacker is where we’re really hurting right now,” Bishop said. “We moved Dakota from outside to inside to try to [deal with] that, and he goes down tonight, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll get our injury report in the morning and we’ll make a plan going forward.”

The Tigers would go on to add one more touchdown late when Boswell took advantage of a short field with a 30-yard keeper for a 1-play drive, and Burgess would end Haralson’s best drive of the night — and, as it turned out, the Rebels’ last chance — by diving on a fumble with under two minutes left.

Aside from Boswell, Burgess and Hughes, Savaun Henderson also had a big game for Adairsville with 11 tackles, one of them for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Adairsville’s crucial play-in game will be next week, on the road at LFO at 7:30 p.m.