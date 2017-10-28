Villa Rica too much for Colonels

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cass slotback Malik Grimes runs with the ball during Friday night’s game against Villa Rica at Cass High. Buy photo

Cass head coach Bobby Hughes had a succint way to sum up the Colonels’ 42-7 home loss to Villa Rica Friday night.

“[They did] everything we thought they were going to do. They were just too big and too strong.”

It’s an accurate summation — Villa Rica was able to push around Cass in the trenches and gain yards, mostly through the ground, at will.

The Wildcats took advantage of a short field a few times early on in the game, and scored on touchdowns of 20 and 40 yards in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Both came on the ground.

Hughes was honest about his team’s limitations in this game — Villa Rica simply had the personnel to execute what it wanted to do, and in effect was able to exploit some things against Cass.

“We try not to have as big an issue at the point of attack,” Hughes said. “It’s difficult to do when they know what we’re limited to be able to do.”

In the opening play of the second quarter, Villa Rica quarterback Kelvin Stephenson found running back Mecose Todd in the flat for a 57-yard catch and run. It was one of two Todd touchdowns on the night, as the sophomore running back displayed why he is already one of the more coveted backs in the state.

Much had been made coming into the game about Cass’ ability to stop the Wing-T offense that the Wildcats run. It’s a change of pace and style, and adjusting to it was a key coming in.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out very well.

“[Villa Rica] is a matchup problem for us,” Hughes said.

The Colonels had just two first downs in the first half, and Villa Rica did an admirable job limiting the running game Cass tried to establish.

A double reverse late in the same quarter went for another score, and Villa Rica entered the half up 28-0.

Things didn’t get much better in the early part of the third quarter when Cass dropped back to punt and the snap was mishandled. Villa Rica scooped the ball up and ran it in to make the score 35-0.

About three minutes of game time later, Todd got his second touchdown of the night on a 51-yard run where his speed took over.

At that point, Hughes inserted Logan Nelson into the game — “[starter] Rett Moore was frustrated.”

Nelson led a drive that started at the Colonels’ 2-yard line and took them down the field to score. Cameron Gonyea hauled in a Nelson pass to erase the shutout.

“It makes me feel better,” Hughes said of the score.

Nelson remained in the game and was given the opportunity to pass. He was unable to connect with receivers a few times on plays where there was separation, an encouraging and fixable sign as Cass heads into its last game next week.

That game will come against top 10-ranked Carrollton — “a different type of matchup issue,” Hughes said. It’s another tough game for a team that desperately wants to avoid going winless on the year

“I’m proud that [Cass] didn’t quit,” Hughes said.