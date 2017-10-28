Woodland can't keep pace with Kell in loss

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland and Kell each entered Friday night’s game with a handful of close losses between them on the season, but were in very different positions.

Kell, a likely playoff team that has spent most of the season in the top 10 of Class 5A, was pitted against a Woodland team that has surprised many by winning three games this year.

So the fact that the Wildcats and Longhorns played a tight contest bodes well for the Wildcats, even if the score didn’t go their way.

Kell left Wildcat Stadium with a 21-12 victory in a game that could have — and probably should have — been even closer.

“They’re a really good football team,” Plott said of the Longhorns. “I expect them to go really deep into the playoffs. Offensively, they are very explosive. You saw that. Defensively, they’re fast. They’re physical. They really get after you. They are well-coached. They are very talented athlete-wise.”

The Longhorns (5-4) scored their 21 points the traditional way with three touchdowns and three extra points.

Woodland, though, struggled with special teams. Both of the Wildcats’ touchdowns were followed by unsuccessful two-point conversion attempts. The team also missed a 30-yard field goal when kicker Michael Campuzano slipped on the slightly muddy surface.

“The kicking game has helped us a lot in the past,” Woodland head coach Tony Plott said, “but tonight it really hurt us.”

What also hurt the Wildcats (3-6) were a few wasted drives in the second half when the team had chances to take the lead.

After rushing for 112 yards in the first half, Woodland struggled to run the ball after halftime. Negative-yardage plays, fumbled snaps and penalties took turns putting the Wildcats behind the chains.

Forced to throw the ball, Woodland struggled to sustain drives.

“We were unable to get a push on the offensive line like we had early on,” Plott said of the second half. “So when we couldn’t get a push, we tried to do some different things. And, to be honest, we’re not really good at it.”

Quarterback Brody Williams connected with Zach Pitner on a few solid routes and hit Justice Carter on a great screen pass. Other than that, the passing attack was non-existent.

Williams did manage to score a pair of short rushing touchdowns.

The first gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead exactly five minutes into the game, but Titus Jones was sacked on the two-point try.

The second trimmed Kell’s third-quarter lead to 14-12. Jones set up the short scoring drive with an 86-yard kickoff return. Woodland again tried for two points, but Jones’ pass to Pitner fell incomplete.

That allowed the Longhorns to take a two-score lead when running back Dre Houston scored on a 59-yard screen pass from quarterback Evan Conley. The touchdown came with 7:11 remaining in the game and really forced Woodland to dig deep into the playbook.

After the Kell touchdown, Woodland had a drive that consisted of a false start, a 4-yard run by Carter, a 3-yard loss on a fumble and an incomplete pass.

“The penalties and — we didn’t really turn the ball over — but dropping the ball is like a wasted down,” Plott said. “Those [are] things we can’t do in our offense. We’re trying our best to shorten games to keep us competitive and move the ball.

“We know going into a game that we can’t have penalties or turn the ball over. When we do, it puts us in a real difficult position.”

Houston also put them in a difficult position. The senior, who usually backs up Josiah Futral, had a massive game for the Longhorns. Futral had 127 yards earlier this season against Cass, but didn’t play against Woodland.

His classmate carried the load for both of them. Houston had 103 yards rushing in the first half. He added 122 on the ground in the second half, including a 14-yard score in the third quarter to extend Kell’s halftime lead of 7-6 to 14-6.

Despite the loss, it was the kind of performance Plott hopes to see his team put together in the future.

“They’re a good program,” Plott said of Kell, “and that’s where we want to get to eventually.”