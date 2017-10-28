Sunday Standouts: Dakota Hughes makes huge impact before leaving game with injury

With Cartersville (9-0) idle, the three other county teams took the spotlight Friday night. Adairsville (5-4) won convincingly, the only county team to come away with a win, in a 32-0 beatdown of Haralson County.

The Tigers will have a state playoff berth on the line next week in the region play-in game when they travel to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Cass (0-9) ran into an angry Villa Rica team that proved to be too much in a 42-7 loss. The Colonels will host Carrollton next week.

And Woodland (3-6) played Kell tough, but the Longhorns outlasted the Wildcats 21-12. Tony Plott’s team will travel to defending state champion Rome next week.

Lastly, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes will be playing for a region title and their third-straight undefeated regular season next week when they travel to Troup County.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dakota Hughes — Adairsville (2)

Hughes had such a big impact Friday that he was Adairsville’s MVP despite leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

He hurt his right ankle making his 10th tackle of the night and wouldn’t return, a big blow for the Tigers. The news became even worse after the game when Hughes, a senior, was diagnosed with a broken fibula, ending his season.

Of his 10 tackles, three were for losses, and Hughes added a sack from his inside linebacker position.

Hughes made a contribution on offense as well, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass for Adairsville’s second score. The ball was thrown slightly behind him, but Hughes reached back and made the catch despite being harassed by his defender, then shook off the unfortunate defensive back and sprinted to the end zone.

His loss will be devastating for Adairsville as the Tigers head into their most important game next week.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Mason Boswell — Adairsville (5)

Boswell had a tough day throwing the ball Friday, missing several receivers high. The 75-yard touchdown pass to Hughes accounted for most of his 95 yards passing and his only touchdown through the air, but the junior still contributed for the Tigers.

He ran 12 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, a 16-yarder to start the scoring for Adairsville and a 30-yarder to end it.

In between, he continually gashed the Haralson defense and also helped open up lanes for the other Tiger runners with well-timed pitches on the option.

Bryce Burgess — Adairsville (3)

With Christian Steele out, Burgess was even more of a do-everything player for Adairsville Friday.

Aside from the six tackles and fumble recovery he had from his regular spot on defense, Burgess was also Adairsville’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 109 yards.

He did his best work in the first half as the Tigers opened up a 26-0 lead, running for 106 yards in the first and second quarters.

He almost had a score, too, but his fumble on the goal line in the second quarter after a 17-yard run was ruled a touchback rather than a touchdown, giving the ball back to Haralson.

Savaun Henderson — Adairsville

Just a sophomore, Henderson nevertheless had a huge game at linebacker Friday.

He recorded 11 total tackles, with one for a loss, and added a pass breakup.

Henderson was flying all over the field, and he’ll be even more important for Adairsville with Hughes now out.

Titus Jones — Woodland (6)

Jones, although nominally a safety, has made plays on offense, defense and special teams for Woodland this season.

Though Woodland was unable to pick up the win Friday, Jones was a difference maker all over the field.

He had an 86-yard kickoff return that set up Woodland’s second score, and was generally dangerous as a return man.

He also had 11 total tackles — five solo and six assisted.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brody Williams, Woodland — Woodland had two touchdowns Friday, and Williams was responsible for both, running in twice in short-yardage situations. Williams had just 15 yards rushing, but added 60 yards passing on 10 attempts.

Seth Johnson, Woodland — Johnson had nine assisted tackles and four solo for a total of 13 in Woodland’s loss Friday night.