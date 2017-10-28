Notebook: Teems scores, Adairsville uses depth

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland running back Nick Campuzano (28) carries the ball as quarterback Brody Williams (12) looks on during a game Friday against Kell. For Campuzano and Williams, both seniors, it was their final home game.

WOODLAND SENIOR NIGHT — Friday night marked the final time 12 Woodland seniors played in their home stadium.

The group didn't go out on a winning note, losing 21-12 to Kell. One of the seniors, quarterback Brody Williams, scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats on short keepers.

Even though they didn’t win Friday night, Woodland head coach Tony Plott said the seniors have been influential in helping the Wildcats begin a turnaround process.

After Friday’s loss, Woodland sits at 3-6 on the season. That’s two more victories than the program had from 2014-16 combined.

Plott thanked the group for sticking around even when things weren’t going well. In his first two seasons in charge, Woodland went 1-19 combined. That’s after an 0-10 season in 2014.

“I’m very proud of them,” Plott said of his seniors. “Three years ago, when I got the job, they were sophomores. We were in bad shape, as a program. They’ve been a big part of the regrowth and the rebuilding of the program. It would have been easy for them toquit on us. And they are a big reason for what’s happening here.”

ROTATION — With its pistol back, slot backs and a running quarterback, Adairsville’s offense usually has a lot of players who can carry the ball.

Friday, with regular tailback Christian Steele held to just one carry with an injury, that got a little bit more extreme.

Steele was hurt in practice on Wednesday. He tried to come back for Friday’s game but, after his first carry, it was apparent that he wouldn’t be able to play.

That opened up a lot of carries for other players.

Quarterback Mason Boswell and tailback Bryce Burgess, who filled in for Steele, each ran for over 100 yards, but the Tigers had nine players with a carry in total.

Those included regular slot backs Travon Branch and Daylon Bailey, but also backup quarterback Derrick Simmons, starting linebacker Savaun Henderson and wide receiver Ethan Belcher (on a reverse, which he fumbled for a loss of 21 yards).

“We’re still continuing trying to build a lot of depth,” Adairsville coach Eric Bishop said. “We knew since Wednesday that Christian was going to be out, and that was going to throw some people into roles in this game that we could gain some experience and some depth with.”

BIG BOY TOUCHDOWN — Perhaps the most unlikely Tiger to get a carry on Friday, though, was starting offensive lineman Maddox Teems.

Teems took two carries to smash over from the 4-yard line in the second quarter, taking a hit but stretching the ball over from the 1-yard line on the second carry to make it 20-0, Adairsville.

The senior has moonlighted on the defensive line at times this season, but the offensive backfield was a new spot for him to line up.

“That was a fun little thing,” Bishop said. “We did it a couple years back with another offensive lineman and we figured we’d bring it back and let Maddox have a chance to score. ... He’s been one of the best linemen to come out of Adairsville in a long time, and his agility and ability to move on his feet made him a prime candidate for that.”

EXTRA POINT ISSUES — Thirty-two is a weird number of points for a football team to score in a game, but it happened Friday as Adairsville scored five touchdowns, but missed three extra points.

Josh Honea missed the first two, before Chris Rodriguez got a chance after Adairsville’s last touchdown but missed that one as well.

“It seemed to be something different every time,” Bishop said. “We missed two and then we bring C-Rod in just for a changeup, and then we have a protection problem because substitutes are in there for injured guys. ... We’ll obviously give that some attention.”

Honea did have a good game from the kickoff tee, putting five out of his six kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks.

“When he can put them in the end zone, it makes it real good for our defense,” Bishop said.

The extra points, though, while they weren’t an issue Friday against an overmatched Haralson County, could be big next week in the play-in game against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

DIRTY WORK — Chandler Shankles didn’t show up much in the box score for Adairsville Friday, but the junior defensive lineman was a big part of the Tigers’ shutout.

Shankles occupied blockers all game, opening up opportunities for his fellow defenders.

He finished with four tackles, two of them for losses.

That kind of play can be tough to see on first look, but it did earn a shoutout from his coach.

“Defensively, Shankles had a great game,” Bishop said. “He was whipping some double teams and splitting double teams and making plays.”