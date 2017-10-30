Fields places first, named SAA Runner of the Year

CROSS COUNTRY

Bree Cole (Jacksonville State So., Cartersville) — Cole placed 87th in the 5K at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships at Eastern Illinois University with a time of 21:27 Saturday.

Spencer Fields (Rhodes Jr., Darlington) — Fields was named Southern Athletic Association Runner of the Year after finishing first individually at the SAA Championship Saturday with a time of 26:11. He was named part of the All-Conference team as well. Overall, Rhodes won its third straight SAA title, as five of its runners finished in the top six.

GOLF

Maggie Ashmore (Augusta Sr., Kingston resident) — Ashmore finished tied for 60th at the Fall Intercollegiate at Atlantic Athletic Club this past weekend. She shot an 88 and 79 for a 23-over 167 over two rounds. Augusta finished 11th overall.

Lindsey Bonner (York Fr., Cartersville) — Bonner finished 13th at the Goucher Fall Invitational, shooting a 63-over 209. Her York team placed first in the tournament, held at Hillendale Country Club in Maryland.

SOCCER

Madison Bennett (North Greenville So., Woodland) — Bennett played 23 minutes in a 3-0 North Greenville win Saturday over Converse.

Katelynn Harbeke (Life Jr., Cass) — Harbeke saw action in a 5-2 Life loss to Cumberland in the final game of the season.

Cody West (Duquesne Sr., Cass) — West played 90 minutes as a defender in a 1-0 Duquesne loss to Dayton Saturday.

SWIMMING

Elise Hart (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — In a dual meet against Wyoming, Hart was part of a team that finished second in the 200 meter medley relay with a time of 1:46. She also finished fourth in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 58:90.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — O’Connor had nine kills, 21 total attacks and three block assists in a 3-1 Western Carolina win over Mercer Saturday. Sunday, she had 16 kills, 30 total attacks and two block assists in a 3-1 loss to Samford. Through Monday, O’Connor is second on the team in kills at 214 and fourth in total attempts in 452. She is first on the team in blocks at 89. Seventeen of those are solo.