Beasley injury not serious; Childers gets POTW after comeback victory

Vic Beasley had a single solo tackle Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the New York Jets 25-20.

He picked up an injury on the first Jets drive of the game, but it wasn’t serious and he returned later in the game.

His tackle came on a fourth-and-10 late in the fourth quarter. He tackled Austin Seferian-Jenkins after a short 5-yard catch.

On the season, Beasley has 11 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in five games.

As for Bartow players in college, Marcus Childers led a comeback and picked up an award, Isaiah Ross had a good senior night and Trase Fezzia made a big play on defense.

DeAndre Applin (Georgia State Jr., Adairsville) — Applin had four total tackles, three solo, and a pass breakup last Thursday as Georgia State beat South Alabama 21-13.

Chris Blackston (West Georgia So., Adairsville) — Blackston had one solo tackle Thursday as West Georgia beat Shorter 42-6.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton had two solo and two assisted tackles Saturday as Reinhardt beat Pikeville 44-21. His four total tackles were tied for third on the team. He had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — Childers led his Northern Illinois team to a 30-27 overtime win against Eastern Michigan Thursday, his third win in three starts. Childers finished 23-of-40 throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Huskies with 16 carries for 54 yards and added a touchdown on the ground. For the effort, he was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week.

He opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 69-yard scoring pass to D.J. Brown. NIU then wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when, down 24-10 with under 10 minutes left, Childers brought his team back. First, he tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Shane Wimann and then, with 2:57 left, scored himself on a 10-yard run to tie the game at 24. After EMU kicked a field goal on the first drive of overtime, Childers started NIU’s possession with a 12-yard pass to Brown, before it took Marcus Jones two carries to score from the 13 for the winning touchdown.

The win moved Northern Illinois to 6-2, making the Huskies bowl-eligible, and 4-0 in games in which Childers has seen significant time. On the season, the former Adairsville Tiger is 78-for-127 for 872 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception, and has carried 91 times for 399 yards.

Dalen Curtis (Brevard College Fr., Cartersville) — Curtis started at center Saturday for a Brevard offense that rolled up 645 total yards in a 58-42 win over North Carolina Wesleyan. Curtis has played in all nine games for Brevard this season.

Trase Fezzia (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Fezzia had three solo tackles, tied for fourth on the team, Saturday as Ellsworth lost 48-19 to Butler CC. Two of the tackles were for loss, leading his team. He also had an interception, killing a Butler scoring chance with a pick in the end zone late in the first quarter. He has 12 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Gabriel Gridley (ASA College Fr., Cartersville) — Gridley punted six times for 193 yards Saturday as ASA beat Monroe College 10-7. That’s an average of 32.2 yards per punt, and he placed two inside the 20 with only one touchback.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones had five total tackles Saturday as Colorado State lost 45-28 to Air Force. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped Colorado State to 6-3. Jones has 25 total tackles on the season, first among CSU freshmen.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — Mitchell saw action Saturday as Coastal lost to Texas State, 27-7.

Isaiah Ross (Point Sr., Woodland) — Ross had seven total tackles, two solo, which tied for the team lead Saturday as Point routed Ave Maria 40-17. It was his senior day. Despite only playing in seven of Point’s nine games, Ross is third on the team with 52 total tackles.

John Scifers (West Georgia So., Woodland) — Scifers kicked off seven times with an average of 57.4 yards per Thursday in West Georgia’s 42-6 rout of Shorter. He also missed his only field goal attempt, a 38-yarder in the fourth quarter, wide right. It was his second attempt of the year.

Brett Shedd (Shorter So., Woodland) — Shedd had a tackle Thursday as Shorter lost 42-6 to West Georgia.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — Townsend saw action Saturday in Georgia Southern’s 38-16 loss to Troy.

Jake Walker (Furman Fr., Cartersville resident) — Walker saw action Saturday in Furman’s 28-6 win over Western Carolina.