That this year hasn’t gone the way Cass football planned is a bit of an understatement.

The Colonels are winless on the year, and their last chance to rectify that comes in the last game of the season — senior night, with Carrollton (7-2. 5-2), in town.

“Carrollton has been a perennial football powerhouse for years and years and years and it hasn’t changed,” head coach Bobby Hughes said.

After two down years in 2014 and 2015, head coach Sean Calhoun has the Trojans back on track and in second place in Region 7-AAAAA.

Carrollton is making the playoffs, but it would like to pad its record, and with an explosive offense and a stout defense, Cass has a tall order awaiting it Friday.

Carrollton is a bit depleted, though — starting quarterback Mark Wright has an injured collarbone, and Hughes is unsure if he will play Friday. The team is preparing for Wright to play, as they always do in situations like this. But Hughes said even if Wright doesn’t play, things could still be tricky.

“What they do scheme-wise, who’s at quarterback doesn’t change it a whole lot,” Hughes said. “They’re really good at what they do.”

Cass is coming off a disappointing 42-7 loss to Villa Rica, a game where the Wildcats bullied them for four quarters with size and speed. For a Cass team that, despite its record, has hung around in a lot of its games, the result was surprising.

“They were much bigger and stronger than we were on the interior,” Hughes said. “It was a recipe for disaster.”

The Colonels will be up against similar size Friday. Carrollton sophomore linebacker Kevin Swint is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with offers from a cornucopia of SEC schools. Senior offensive lineman Cole Williamson stands at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds with offers from

Southern Illinois and West Georgia among others. And Chaz Chambliss, just a freshman, is an outside linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

On offense, the Trojans have a talented tailback in senior Jaylan Thomas, as well as a tandem of trusty receivers in Dalton Benefield and Isaiah Lancaster.

Quarterback for the Colonels could be more of an open question than it has been the past several weeks.

Logan Nelson was inserted late in the Villa Rica game last week and led the Colonels on a 98-yard touchdown drive. Hughes said that practice will determine playing time, but didn’t say that means that Nelson will necessarily start.

If there is solace for Cass to point to, it’s in one of Carrollton’s losses. The Trojans were blown out by Hiram 41-14 earlier in the season in a game where conventional wisdom says the opposite result would have been more likely.

Which is to say that with strong execution and a good game plan, Carrollton is beatable. Save for a few games, Cass has displayed an ability to keep up with its opponents, and there’s a scenario in which it plays desperate and scrappy and hangs around. It is senior night, and a win would be as good a sendoff as any for the seniors, as well as an indicator of what the leaders of this team have done to keep morale high.

One of those seniors is Tripp Breeden, whose name gets called almost every play on defense. The linebacker swarms to the ball and seems to be in on or around every tackle for the Colonels.

“There’s been four games in our region where I felt like he was the best player on the field,” Hughes said.

Cass will need a typical game from Breeden and a strong effort from its defense overall to stay in this game.

This Colonel team has one more chance to erase some demons and salvage what has been a tumultuous season. That’s more than enough to play for.

As Hughes said succinctly: “I want to win.”