On a night where the Wildcats were wanting to end their season on a high note, it came to a sudden stop Friday at Barron Stadium against the top-ranked, undefeated, defending-champ Rome Wolves, 62-0.

The Wolves got off to a hot start in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns by running back Jamious Griffin. Quarterback Knox Kadum had two passing touchdowns as well, one for 45 yards to Xavier Roberts and the other to Rodney Sulley.

The Wildcats looked to get ground attack going early with Demarcus Williams and Justice Carter toting the rock. They were met with heavy resistance though, facing a defensive line with four Division I-committed seniors.

Woodland could not get much of anything going.

The second half started pretty much the same way the first half did. Justice Carter was able to break through some, but the success was short-lived.

Rome’s well-balanced offense accumulated a total of 437 total yards, 280 on the ground and 157 in the air.

The Wolves look to begin to defend their 5A state championship next week.

As for the Wildcats, it was a season that showed a lot of progress and promise, winning three games after winning just one in the previous three seasons combined.

“For the season, there was a lot growth,” Woodland head coach Tony Plott said. “The kids competed and found a way to lay a foundation for the growth of our program.

“We want to compete for one the four playoff spots. We have 27 juniors coming back. The numbers are growing. The kids are getting stronger and faster. And we expect to improve our record as well.”