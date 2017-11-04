Those in attendance for the Cass season finale against Carrollton on Friday night were given the chance to essentially watch the Colonels’ entire season play out all over again.

Facing one of the top teams in the region, Cass put forth a performance that can only be considered a microcosm of its winless 2017 campaign.

The visiting Trojans jumped out early and grabbed control, taking a 31-0 lead into halftime. But, as they did all season, the Colonels didn’t fold. Cass scored all the points of the second half, falling 31-13 to the clearly superior opponent.

“I appreciate the fact that they kept fighting and found a way to get into the end zone a couple of times there late,” Cass coach Bobby Hughes said. “I’m really proud of the way we kept fighting. That’s the No. 2 team in our region, and we kept on fighting.”

E.J. Pride scored on an end-around inside the first minute. Kodee Brewer punched in two short-yardage touchdowns. And Kashif Taylor found a wide-open Tyler Harper in the final minute of the first half to account for Carrollton's four touchdowns.

The Trojans added three points in the closing seconds of the first half. Freshman Damean Dominguez booted a 50-yard free kick after Carrollton took a fair catch on a Cass punt with 4.3 seconds left.

After giving up 10 points in the final minute of the first half, it was fair to wonder how the Colonels (0-10, 0-8) would respond. The Trojans (8-2, 6-2) found out soon enough.

Cass punted the ball away on the first possession of the second half, but the Colonels immediately forced a three-and-out.

What came next was a long, lucky and gritty drive to finally put points on the board. Starting on their own 14, the Colonels — with the help of two pass inference penalties — marched to the Trojans’ 22 yard-line.

That’s when it looked as though Carrollton could escape. Quarterback Rett Moore had the ball stripped. But incredible hustle by Malik Grimes kept possession with Cass.

On fourth-and-six from the 18, Moore lofted a picturesque back-shoulder throw to Evan Hinton for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Moore finished 5-for-15 passing for 65 yards with the touchdown and added 39 yards on the ground.

With just under two minutes left in the game, the Colonels found the end zone again. Fullback Tripp Breeden barreled in from a yard out after Grimes hauled in a 15-yard pass at the 1-yard line.

Given the way the first half went, outscoring Carrollton 13-0 after halftime felt like the closest thing to a win Cass had all season.

Sure, the team had several closer games — many agonizingly close. Five of their first six losses were by two scores or fewer. Only twice, against Rome and Villa Rica, did Cass lose by more than 18 points.

But that kind of half to close the year is something a team can lean on during the long offseason.

“We’ve got to continue to grow as a team,” Hughes said of his 2018 squad. “We’re going to look for new leadership next year.

“I can’t thank these seniors enough for the way they kept their heads up and kept battling. We had a nucleus of seniors that really showed these young guys, if nothing else, that you don’t stop playing.”

It’s a lesson Hughes hopes his returning players won't have to learn again next year. Along with the extra reps gained in 2017, it’s a lesson that should only make them stronger.

“What doesn’t kill us makes us better,” Hughes said. “This game teaches us more about life than anything that’s left in this crazy world. I’m thankful for the lessons it teaches us as players and as coaches.”