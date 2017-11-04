RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland cross country runners Tess Cochran (2951) and Carli Clymer (2950) lead a group of competitors during the Class 5 girls state championship race Friday morning in Carrollton. Buy photo

Down big early to McIntosh in the Class 5A cross country championship Friday at Carrollton, the Woodland girls gritted their teeth, attacked the hills, and closed the gap.

It just wasn’t enough.

The Lady Wildcats, led by Carli Clymer in fifth overall, put five girls in the top 20, but were outdone by McIntosh’s four in the top 10 and had to settle for second behind the Lady Chiefs.

“I saw them at the mile-and-a-quarter mark … and [McIntosh] had four girls in front of my No. 2,” Woodland coach Matthew Landolt said. “I said, ‘Right now, it’s not even a race.’ And the second half of the race, the girls really just took everything they had, closed that gap and brought it down to a 19-point contest. I’m sure when I saw them, it was three times that, so they got rid of a lot of it and did what they could.”

McIntosh finished with 52 points to Woodland’s 71.

The Lady Wildcats were going for their second-straight title after edging Starr’s Mill last year, but Landolt knew that a win this year would be an even tougher task.

“McIntosh has been a force to reckon with all year,” Landolt said. “They showed up the first time we saw them and beat us pretty handily. We knew we had a lot of work to do to try to close that gap.”

In Woodland’s favor was the course, a tough, hilly 5K at Carrollton, well-suited to the Lady Wildcats’ strengths.

The weather — sunny, but not too hot — set the stage for fast times and a good duel, and both favorites obliged.

Jones County’s Erin Leonard set the pace from the start, and ended up pulling away from the field to win an individual championship in 18:43, nearly a minute ahead of McIntosh’s Megan Uszynski in second.

Clymer was the next finisher from the top two teams, coming from the back of a pack of four girls and winning a sprint to the finish for her second-straight top-five finish at state in just two years.

She finished in 19:50.

“Carli never ceases to amaze me,” Landolt said. “She’s an outstanding runner. I actually teased her before the race, I said, ‘Last year you were fifth. There’s more competition this year. If you finish fifth, that’s still an improvement.’”

In the pack that Clymer finished with were two more runners from McIntosh, Kayla Rose and Hannah Moore, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Right behind was their teammate Zoe Smith in 10th, giving the Lady Chiefs four in the top 10 and, also, four runners who finished ahead of Woodland’s second.

That essentially decided the race, although the Lady Wildcats got a chance to show off their depth as well.

Tess Cochran was 12th in 20:08, McKenna Trapheagen 16th in 20:33, Lindsay Scifers 18th in 20:34, and Cheyenne Spinks 20th in 20:49.

It was the last high school race for Scifers, who is committed to South Alabama.

She is the only senior who’ll be departing for Woodland.

McIntosh has a similar situation, meaning that this could be a rivalry for a few more years to come.

“We’ve got more work to do,” Landolt said. “We know [McIntosh] is going to be back here full force, and so are we. It’s going to be this battle all over again. We have to see if we can make our offseason more productive and close that gap and see if we can get a second shot at it.”

Rounding out the runners for Woodland Friday were Baylee Evans, 24th in 21:01, and Makenzie Stephenson, 61st in 22:37.

The Woodland boys also ran Friday in their state championship and, although not a title contender, acquitted themselves well, finishing 22nd out of 32 teams.

“Doing the numbers, we thought we’d be anywhere between 19th and 23rd place,” coach Rob Forbes said. “Our other goal was to run faster than we did last year on this course, which we did, we ran a 19:12. And our other goal was to try to beat one of the teams that beat us at region, and we beat East Paulding, so that feels good.”

Levi Brandenburg led the Wildcats in 62nd with a time of 18:26.

“He did great,” Forbes said. “Last year he was like, mid-19s, so he’s almost a minute faster than what he did last year. He really stepped it up and did well.”

Following Brandenburg in a tight pack were Reece Mitchell (127th, 19:18), Dylan Stermer (130th, 19:19), Patrick Bollwerk (133rd, 19:23) and Kobe Cochran (140th, 19:32).

Rounding out the runners for the boys were Gabe Shephard, 160th in 19:55, and Dawson McClure, 172nd in 20:07.

“They all did well,” Forbes said. “The ones that were here before, they all ran faster than what they did last year, and we had some really good freshmen that picked it up and did well.”