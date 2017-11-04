RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville's Rico Frye carries the ball as part of a big rushing game for the senior in the region title game at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange. With the win, the Canes have won six consecutive region titles, not losing a region game in that span, and have now won 40 games in a row overall.

Even on a day in which it won its sixth straight region championship handily and Trevor Lawrence broke yet another Georgia high school football record, Cartersville football (10-0) looked somewhat human against a top-10 team.

Despite penalties and uncharacteristic dropped passes, the scoreboard still read 52-13 at Troup County as Lawrence launched himself into first all-time in career touchdown passes over Deshaun Watson, breaking another of Watson’s records with his two Friday touchdowns to increase his overall total to 156.

“It’s cool,” Lawrence said. “I knew it was going to come eventually.”

There was a point in the Canes’ win over Troup in which it led 31-13 with the Tigers threatening to cut the lead to 11 or 10.

But then Grant Harris picked off quarterback Martez Crowe, one of four interceptions the Canes defense notched against Troup, and one of six turnovers it forced. It was a turning point in the game at a time when there was a chance the game could start slipping a bit for Cartersville.

The Canes had 12 penalties on the night — a number head coach Joey King didn’t even want to talk about. There were dropped passes, and Trevor Lawrence didn’t light up the stat sheet like he usually does.

But Cartersville found other ways to win — namely through the ground and Rico Frye.

Frye became a workhorse, gouging the Troup defense for 187 yards on 20 carries.

“We scouted their defense all week and we see a lot of gaps that they left open on defense,” Frye said. “Coach, he said he was going to feed me tonight and that’s what he did.”

King said that Troup showed defensive schemes that it hadn’t all year, and that forced the Canes to adjust. Lawrence threw the ball 29 times and had 200 yards, but most of those weren’t flashy.

Defense and the run game are what won this game for Cartersville in what was far from its best performance of the year. But this team is talented enough to overcome any haziness, and that’s what it did Friday night.

All four of Frye’s touchdowns came from within the 10-yard line, a testament to his team’s faith in his ability, as well as an indicator of how much of a weapon he can be in a red zone offense.

Lawrence’s two touchdown passes came in the first and fourth quarters. The former was a nifty handoff-reverse combo that went back to Lawrence as he found a wide open Jackson Lowe for 54 yards The second — the record-breaker — came on a beautiful touch pass to J’Kobe Orr for 20 yards.

Troup had opportunities in this game, but penalties and turnovers did it in. Crowe had a hard time with ball security, whether through passing or holding onto the ball, throwing four picks and fumbling twice. The last of those interceptions was returned by Bradley Kirk for the Canes’ final touchdown.

“We’ll take that any day of the week,” King said. “It’s like pitching to a good hitter — we want to keep [Crowe] off balanced.”

With the win, Cartersville clinches the Region 5-AAAA title, and will see how the playoff bracket sorts itself out to determine its next opponent. Cartersville will play the winner of a Region 6-AAAA tiebreaker next week at Weinman Stadium.

But for now, or really for the next few hours — “We’re moving on already,” King intoned — Cartersville can relish in accomplishing a preseason objective.

“One of the two goals we have — region championship and state championship,” Lawrence said. “We got the first one. We have five more games to try to get the next one.”