Halfway through the fourth quarter, with fog choking the field, the game tied and neither team looking like it wanted to win, Eric Bishop made a gutsy call and Mason Boswell put the team on his back to lead the Adairsville Tigers back to the state playoffs with a 34-21 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday.

Boswell, with mud streaking his jersey on a cold, foggy, wet night at LFO, ripped off a 36-yard keeper on fourth-and-2 from his own 34-yard line after Bishop made the call to go for it with the score tied 21-21.

Four plays later, the Tigers were in the end zone, with Boswell — who else? —carrying over from the 4 to cap a nine-play, 92-yard drive and give Adairsville a 28-21 lead.

“I was like, thank God,” Boswell said. “We needed to go for it. I did not want them to get the ball back.”

The Tigers forced a fourth-and-5 from LFO’s 45 on the Warriors’ next possession, and the decision to punt the ball away killed any chance for a comeback from the home team.

Boswell led another nine-play drive, this one 87 yards, and Daylon Bailey swept in from the 5-yard line to give the Tigers a 34-21 lead after the extra point missed.

Boswell ran for 186 yards on 19 carries in the second half, looking like a ghost in the fog with his white jersey — and being just about as easy to tackle.

“I didn’t want the season to end so early and for us to not make it to the playoffs,” Boswell said. “I did not want that to happen for this class of seniors, so I just turned it up because I didn’t want this to end early.”

He had 27 carries for 228 yards in the game, and three touchdowns.

The win put Adairsville back into the Class 3A state playoffs for the sixth time in seven years after a one-year hiatus that saw the Tigers lose a nailbiter to North Murray in the same play-in game.

“We came together, we worked hard, and this is crazy,” senior slot back Travon Branch said. “[We were] heartbroken last year. It felt like we lost everything, but we changed this year. We worked very hard.”

The Tigers will face Cedar Grove, the consensus No. 1 team in the classification, in the first round.

Friday, they needed to beat a feisty LFO team just to have that opportunity.

The Warriors took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Nathan Williams ripped off back-to-back runs of 30 and 35 yards and finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

“They’re a good football team,” Adairsville head coach Bishop said. “Really big up front, and golly, they played two tight ends and just mashed us and mashed us and mashed us.”

It wouldn’t take even a full minute for Adairsville to strike back.

Branch took a handoff heading left, cut back, and outran the field for a 78-yard touchdown, although the extra point was missed.

“I looked and saw cut back, so I took it to the house,” Branch said. “No doubt. I didn’t think they were going to catch me. I was looking while I was running, and they couldn’t catch me.”

Barely a minute after that, though, the Tigers were on the board again, thanks to some trickery.

Sophomore Malachi Gardner jumped on an onside kick, and wide receiver Cody Henderson found counterpart Ethan Belcher for 47 yards on a reverse wide receiver pass down to the 1.

After losing a yard on first-and-goal, Boswell scored from the 2 for his first score of the game, and Adairsville then converted a 2-point try to make it 14-7 before the end of the first quarter.

Both defenses then settled down, and Boswell gave his team what looked like a secure lead with under two minutes to go in the half.

The scoring drive took just two plays, as the junior quarterback found Belcher for 27 yards and then took off down the left sideline, breaking two tackles for a 35-yard score and a 21-7 lead with 1:51 to go in the half.

That was too much time.

LFO quarterback Zach Vaughn suddenly found his passing shoes, marching the Warriors inside the Adairsville 10 with just seconds left.

On the last play of the half, he found Ruddy Ware in the back right corner of the end zone for a 2-yard score, capping a crazy first half and bringing the Warriors back to 21-14.

Just like they did last week against Haralson County, the Tigers came out flat in the second half.

Their first drive of the half went 15 plays but ended in zero points thanks to three penalties and a 43-yard field goal attempt by Josh Honea that was blocked.

LFO recovered at the 50 and took just six plays to tie the game, with Vaughn sneaking over from the 1-yard line.

“We knew [LFO was] capable of this,” Bishop said. “We saw signs of it all year long. In the second half, there in the third quarter, we didn’t play the best. … The kids just never gave up, even when they tied it.”

The next two possessions saw each team get sloppy and commit a drive-killing penalty.

After two holding calls forced LFO to punt from Adairsville’s 42, Bishop made the fateful call.

“If we punt that ball right there, the outcome of the game is probably a lot different,” Bishop said. “I don’t know who wins, but if we believe in the kids like we say, you’ve got to make the call and let them execute. Mason made a play, and we continued to drive on and score.”

After Bailey’s insurance touchdown, Belcher intercepted Vaughn’s desperate heave to end any hope of a comeback.

Aside from Boswell’s huge game, Branch had six carries for 110 yards and the long touchdown, and Bryce Burgess had 11 for 59.

The Tigers will have a tough task awaiting them with Cedar Grove next week, but on the field in the fog after the game Friday, that didn’t matter.

“I’m tickled to death for this senior class,” Bishop said. “They’ve worked so hard. For 51 weeks, they’ve been working for this night.”