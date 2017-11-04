Troup County’s crowd was definitely a factor against Cartersville Friday night.

The Canes entered a hostile, loud environment, and remained poised throughout. The Tiger crowd remained loud when when their team was down multiple scores.

It seemed like Trevor Lawrence had to listen closely to get the play calls from the sidelines. Troup should be commended for that.

But there was a bone to pick, and it involves a compound word.

The Troup side had cowbells. Lots of them. And they were just a bit ear-splitting.

Normally, we’re all for the encouragement of more cowbell, but only if it’s in a comedy sketch. Just not here. If the crowd’s objective was to be distracting and disruptive, they accomplished their goal.

So it goes.

IT’S A FAKE — In the middle of the third quarter after failing to get a first down, Cartersville did something curious.

Instead of punting the ball deep and letting a defense that had been strong all night make a stop, the Canes tried a fake punt. It did not go well, as the Canes attempted to run for the first down off the punt snap.

To his credit, Joey King took responsibility for both the call and its ineffectiveness.

“We didn’t have the right personnel in the game,” King said. “Bad coaching on my part. We wanted to get a fake punt on film so somebody would have that on film. A lot of those guys will try to scheme you up and block it.”

A fair excuse, but it really wasn’t necessary when it happened, and Cartersville is a bit fortunate that it is nothing more than a footnote and didn’t have a big effect on the game’s outcome.

It’s also an indication that the Canes aren’t afraid to dial it up, and it probably does accomplish its goal of making opposing teams think a second longer when Cartersville lines up to punt. To that end, it was successful.

PENALTIES — Joey King doesn’t want to talk about Cartersville’s penalties Friday night, so don’t ask him.

He’ll acknowledge them, and that’s about it.

Cartersville committed a potpourri of penalties — 12 total — in its win Saturday. Personal fouls, offsides, delay of game, pass interference — all were there, and all were equally discouraging.

They didn’t end up having a big effect on the game, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t something that will need to be cleaned up heading into the playoffs.

THAT LINE WAS OFFENSIVE — If there’s one unit that deserves the most credit for Cartersville’s win Friday night, it’s the offensive line.

The group absolutely dominated in the trenches, and helped Rico Frye rack up 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Troup showed some different looks on defense and forced Cartersville to adapt and become more or less run-first for the night.

Thankfully for the Canes, they have the personnel to do so. The line opened up running lanes all night for Frye, and were called upon to lead the offense.

They did just that.

HAVEN’T THE FOGGIEST — Atmospheric conditions played a little bit of a role Friday for Adairsville at LFO.

A pre-game thunderstorm had abated by kickoff, but things stayed wet and dreary as banks of fog rolled in on and off throughout the game.

It didn’t look that bad from the roof of the press box, but on the field after the game, it was difficult to see far.

“I’ve [played in similar conditions] a couple times, but probably none of these players have,” Adairsville coach Eric Bishop said after the game. “We had to dictate when we were going to throw the ball based on the fog.”

The fog basically killed the passing game for both teams.

There were other problems as well.

“It was kind of difficult to see, like, some of the play calls and stuff,” Adairsville quarterback Mason Boswell said. “It was difficult [to throw the ball] because it was wet and I just couldn’t throw. I had to get a new towel because my other towel was soaked. It was difficult.”

WORKHORSE — A lot of high school teams like to lean on one back to carry the ball, but LFO took it to another level Friday.

Senior running back Nathan Williams carried the ball for the Warriors on the first four plays of the game and 13 of 15, and wouldn’t get much of a respite for the rest of the game.

He finished with 29 carries for 218 yards.

The weather, again, deadened the passing game for both teams, but while Adairsville spread its carries around, the Warriors just seemed to lean harder and harder on their senior.