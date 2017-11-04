At the Class 4A state 5K meet Saturday at Carrollton, both Cartersville cross country teams finished in the top 20 overall.

The girls team fared a bit better than the boys, coming in 15th out of 30 teams with an average time of 24:01. The boy’s team placed 19th out of 31 teams.

The top finisher for the Lady Canes was Vanna Beach, who came in 73rd with a time of 23:43. Alex Machado followed six slots later with a time of 23:58, and in 80th was Zane Bryant at 24:01.

Alice Terry and Katie Tolbert were the other two top 100 finishers with times of 24:09 and 24:14, respectively. Terry placed 83rd, and Tolbert finished 89th.

Abby Forristall came next at 115th at 25:06. She was followed by Kayla Carpenter at 25:28 in 129th.

On the boys side, Bill Archer had the top Cartersville time at 18:41, which put him in 61st place. Archer was the only male runner in the top 100 — Jacob Busek at 105th was next with a time of 19:35.

Maximus Florence followed two spots later at 107th with a time of 19:36. Parker Breedlove finished 141st at 20:12. Clay Ross was the next Cartersville runner to finish at 20:46, which placed him 156th.

Sim Archer finished immediately after at 20:48, and Harrison Banks ran a time of 20:57, which put him in 164th.