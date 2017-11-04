Cartersville XC gets top-20 finishes at state Featured
Written by Evan Greenberg
At the Class 4A state 5K meet Saturday at Carrollton, both Cartersville cross country teams finished in the top 20 overall.
The girls team fared a bit better than the boys, coming in 15th out of 30 teams with an average time of 24:01. The boy’s team placed 19th out of 31 teams.
The top finisher for the Lady Canes was Vanna Beach, who came in 73rd with a time of 23:43. Alex Machado followed six slots later with a time of 23:58, and in 80th was Zane Bryant at 24:01.
Alice Terry and Katie Tolbert were the other two top 100 finishers with times of 24:09 and 24:14, respectively. Terry placed 83rd, and Tolbert finished 89th.
Abby Forristall came next at 115th at 25:06. She was followed by Kayla Carpenter at 25:28 in 129th.
On the boys side, Bill Archer had the top Cartersville time at 18:41, which put him in 61st place. Archer was the only male runner in the top 100 — Jacob Busek at 105th was next with a time of 19:35.
Maximus Florence followed two spots later at 107th with a time of 19:36. Parker Breedlove finished 141st at 20:12. Clay Ross was the next Cartersville runner to finish at 20:46, which placed him 156th.
Sim Archer finished immediately after at 20:48, and Harrison Banks ran a time of 20:57, which put him in 164th.