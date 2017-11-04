For Adairsville and Cartersville, Friday was a momentous night.

The Tigers beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 34-21 to clinch a state playoff berth for the sixth time in seven years.

Adairsville will play Class 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove next week in the first round of the playoffs.

The Canes, meanwhile, scuffled a bit but ended up routing Troup County 52-13 to clinch their third-straight undefeated regular season and sixth-straight region championship.

Cartersville will host an as-yet-undertermined opponent next week.

Region mates Cass and Woodland, meanwhile, each saw tough seasons come to an end with losses to playoff-bound teams.

The Colonels lost 31-13 to Carrollton, and the Wildcats were routed by Class 5A No. 1 Rome, 62-0.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mason Boswell, Adairsville (6)

In the biggest game of the season, Boswell came to play for the Tigers. The junior quarterback ran for 209 yards on 27 attempts with three touchdowns in Adairsville’s crucial win over LFO.

He also threw for 40 yards, but was unstoppable on the ground, breaking tackles and picking up yards with spins and jump cuts even when defenders should have had him.

He ran for 137 yards alone on the three possessions after LFO tied the game at 21-21 late in the third quarter.

Those drives led to two touchdowns, which were the difference in the game.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Ethan Belcher, Adairsville (2)

It was tough for a receiver to stand out in a game in which Adairsville only completed five passes, but Belcher managed it anyway.

He had the two longest grabs of the day for the Tigers, a 27-yarder from Boswell and a 47-yarder from fellow wideout Cody Henderson on a trick play to take the ball to the 1.

Two catches for 74 yards is a good stat line, but Belcher also contributed on defense, with three tackles and, more importantly, the game-sealing interception.

With LFO looking for a miracle after Adairsville scored to take a 34-21 lead, Garrett Ellis put pressure on Warriors quarterback Zach Vaughn.

He got free and tried to throw the ball away towards the right sideline, but didn’t get enough juice on it, and Belcher was waiting for the pick.

Travon Branch, Adairsville (2)

Branch has dealt with a hamstring injury throughout this season that prevented the slotback from really showing his speed.

Friday, he got the chance to, and reminded everyone why he’s one of the most dynamic players in the county.

Two plays after LFO opened the scoring with a touchdown, Branch took a handoff going left, got past the line of scrimmage and cut back right, outsprinting everyone for a 78-yard score.

He finished with five carries for 111 yards and one catch for eight.

Bryce Burgess, Adairsville (4)

Christian Steele was limited to just one carry again on Friday, meaning Burgess was the workhorse gun back for Adairsville.

Just like last week, he was good in that role, with nine carries for 55 yards as a consistent chain-mover.

Also like last week, though, he was even better on defense, racking up nine tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Either of those performances by themselves might not be good enough for a Sunday Standout, but add them together, and Burgess was a crucial piece for the Tigers Friday.

Rico Frye — Cartersville (10)

Frye was automatic within 10 yards Friday night. All four of his touchdowns came within the 10 yard line, and the defense seemed to part on each one of those scores.

With Cartersville adjusting to the Troup County defense, the Canes leaned on Frye, and he delivered.

He gouged the Tiger defense all night, and they had no answer for him.

Frye ran the ball 20 times for 187 yards, good for a yards per carry average a shade under 10.

It’s nothing new for Frye, who has been doing this all year — the 10 in parantheses indicating how many times he’s been on this list is as good an indication as any. Frye provides balance and stability for the Cartersville offense, and relief when the passing game isn’t humming as strong as it could be.

That was the case Friday night, and Frye filled — and attacked— the gaps.

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville (10)

Though it’d raise eyebrows for anyone else, 200 yards is a bit pedestrian by Trevor Lawrence’s standards.

But that’s the expectation Lawrence, who completed 15 passes for 29 yards, has set for himself, and on a day when he wasn’t as flashy as he has been for most of this season, he still managed to break a record.

With two touchdown passes, one to Jackson Lowe and one to J’Kobe Orr, Lawrence now stands alone at the top of the career touchdown total leaderboard for Georgia high school football.

He passed Deshaun Watson, and now has 156 career touchdown passes.

Lawrence didn’t put up the numbers he usually does Friday night, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t effective.

Cartersville didn’t need him to be his best to win Friday, and was able to win in different ways while its quarterback made some more history.

Sunni Moorehead — Cartersville

Sunni Moorehead was all over the field for the Canes on a night where the Cartersville defense was a big reason for its success.

As a team, they forced two fumbles and picked off Troup quarterback Martez Crowe four times.

Moorehead applied pressure on Crowe all night, sacking him twice.

He also recovered a fumble, and had seven total tackles, five of which were solo. He also had a pass breakup.

That’s a full statline, and it’s good enough to stand out among what was a solid defensive showing for the Canes.

Moorehead’s name was called a good bit Friday, and when it wasn’t, he was right near the play.

HONORABLE MENTION

Savaun Henderson, Adairsville — Henderson had 11 tackles in Adairsville’s playoff-clinching 34-21 win over LFO.

Titus Jones, Woodland — Jones had 13 total tackles — eight solo and five assisted — in a Woodland loss to Rome Friday night.