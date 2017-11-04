Cartersville baseball star Anthony Seigler committed to the University of Florida, defending College World Series champions, late Friday night.

“You just can’t go wrong with Florida,” Seigler said. “Five out of the last seven years, they’ve been to [the College World Series in] Omaha. ... You can’t beat the weather there, and then the development is great.”

The Evoshield Canes, Seigler’s summer team, announced the decision on Twitter.

The senior was previously committed to Auburn, along with fellow Cartersville Canes Devin Warner and Mason Barnett.

He had committed to the Tigers after his freshman year, and decommitted in late October at the Perfect Game/World Wood Bat Association National Championships in Jupiter, Florida.

“Two of the three coaches that recruited me left, so I just felt like I needed to go somewhere else,” Seigler said. “I had a feeling that [Auburn] wasn’t really the right fit for me anymore, so I called coach Butch [Thompson] and told him. He understood, so I just decommitted.”

Seigler, who played several positions for Cartersville but is expected to catch in college, is rated one of the best players in the class of 2018, and his newly-opened recruitment brought him onto the radars of the best college programs in the country.

Along with the Gators, Vanderbilt and South Carolina also showed interest.

Seigler, the reigning Daily Tribune News Player of the Year, is coming off a summer in which he won a national travel-ball championship at the 17U WWBA National Championship and a world championship with USA Baseball on the 18U national team at the Baseball World Cup.

“The whole summer, I wasn’t thinking about decommitting from Auburn,” Seigler said. “But towards the end of the summer, I was discussing it with my parents, and then my dad was like, ‘Well, if you feel uneasy about it, go ahead and make that call, just make sure you feel good about your decision.’”

Seigler hit .438 and had a 1.71 ERA in 65.1 innings last year for Cartersville as a switch-hitter and both-handed pitcher.

Florida went 52-19 last year and swept LSU in two games in the final of the College World Series. All three of the Gators’ catchers — Mike Rivera (sixth round), Mark Kolozsvary (seventh) and J.J. Schwarz (38th) — were selected in the MLB Draft.

“I feel good about going to Florida,” Seigler said. “I feel like I have a good chance of going to Omaha with them. Right when I get there, we’re going to have a great 2018 class going into it, so it’s going to be fun going in there and just competing.”