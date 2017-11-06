Vic Beasley is getting back into the swing of things for the Atlanta Falcons.

After missing some time with an injury earlier in the season, Beasley had five total tackles including a sack Saturday in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Adairsville alum brought down Cam Newton for an 8-yard loss early in the third quarter, helping put the Panthers behind the chains and force a punt.

The sack gave him four on the season, best on the Falcons despite only playing in six of eight games.

It was a tough week for most of the Bartow players in college, but DeAndre Applin made a big play in a rivalry game and Mark Quattlebaum led a slow UNC-Charlotte offense.

DeAndre Applin (Georgia State Jr., Adairsville) — Applin was all over the field in Georgia State’s 21-17 rivalry win over Georgia Southern Saturday. He recorded five total tackles (four solo) including Georgia State’s only two tackles for loss in the game. He also had one of the biggest plays of the game. With Georgia State down 17-14 in the fourth quarter and having just missed a potential game-tying field goal, he tackled Georgia Southern running back Wesley Fields, forcing a fumble. Applin’s teammate James Traylor recovered at the Georgia Southern 31 and six plays later, the Panthers were in the end zone with the eventual winning touchdown. It was Applin’s first forced fumble of the season. He has 31 total tackles.

Brooks Barden (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Barden replaced starting quarterback Hassan Klugh midway through the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 6-0 loss to Old Dominion Saturday. He would complete his first pass to Trent Bostick for 24 yards, but finished the game 2-of-6 for 33 yards. He also ran once for no gain in two drives at the head of the 49ers’ offense.

Terrius Callahan (Austin Peay Fr., Cartersville) — Callahan saw action Saturday for Austin Peay in a 35-28 win over Tennessee Tech.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton had seven total tackles (four solo) in Reinhardt’s 54-0 beatdown of Bluefield Saturday. That was third on the team, and he also recovered a fumble. He has 19 total tackles in six games this year.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — Childers’ personal three-game winning streak as a starter came to an end last Thursday with a 27-17 loss to Toledo. Childers had the first multi-interception game of his career, going 23-for-43 for 235 yards with two picks. He also ran 15 times for 49 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Huskies a short-lived 14-10 lead. On the season, Childers has 378 rushing yards and 1,107 passing yards.

Xavior Coaxum (LaGrange Fr., Cartersville) — Coaxum had one assisted tackle Saturday in a 35-23 loss to Maryville.

Dalen Curtis (Brevard College Fr., Cartersville) — Curtis started at center in Brevard’s 41-17 season-ending loss to Averett Saturday.

Trase Fezzia (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Fezzia had a solo tackle and one kick return for 16 yards Saturday in Ellsworth’s 30-20 loss to Iowa Western CC.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Sr., Cartersville) — Ford started but was only targeted once and didn’t have a catch Saturday in Charlotte’s loss.

Gabriel Gridley (ASA College Fr., Cartersville) — Gridley punted nine times for 380 yards, an average of 42.2 yards per, in ASA’s 10-6 win over Milford Friday. That included a 60-yard bomb. He also picked up his first four-year offer since high school when Friends University offered him on Monday.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones saw time but didn’t record any stats Saturday in a 16-13 loss to Wyoming.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum led Charlotte with four catches for 46 yards Saturday in a 6-0 loss to Old Dominion. His biggest play was a 23-yard grab in the second quarter. He made the catch every time he was targeted.

Isaiah Ross (Point Sr., Woodland) — Ross had six total tackles (two solo) and .5 tackles for loss Saturday in Point’s 52-19 loss to Cumberlands. Ross has 58 tackles on the season, second on the Skyhawks.

John Scifers (West Georgia So., Woodland) — Scifers kicked off five times for West Georgia in its 20-13 win over Florida Tech Saturday.

Torrian Scrutchins (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Scrutchins saw action Saturday in Ellsworth’s 30-20 loss to Iowa Western CC.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — Townsend saw action in Georgia Southern’s 21-17 loss to Georgia State Saturday.

Brandon Wade (Ellsworth Community College Fr., Cartersville) — Wade saw action Saturday in Ellsworth’s 30-20 loss to Iowa Western CC.