Seasons and careers are coming to a close for the fall-sport Bartow alumni.

In cross country, Casey Bolan ran in her first conference championship, while in soccer, Cody West played his last game for Duquesne.

Hannah Mae Deems helped her Mercer golf team to a tournament win, while at Western Carolina, Katie O’Connor went out with a bang on her senior night.

CROSS COUNTRY

Casey Bolan (Reinhardt Fr., Woodland) — Bolan ran a 24:14 5K, finishing 72nd out of 100 runners Saturday in the AAC cross country championships. Reinhardt finished fifth out of 13 teams.

GOLF

Hannah Mae Deems (Mercer Sr., Taylorsville resident) — Deems shot 79-77-78 for a three-round total of 18-over 234 last Monday and Tuesday as Mercer won the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship in Macon. Deems tied for 25th overall.

SOCCER

Madison Bennett (North Greenville So., Woodland) — Bennett played 16 minutes in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Barton and 18 minutes in a 4-0 semifinal loss last week as NGU was eliminated from the Conference of the Carolinas tournament.



Katelynn Harbeke (Life Jr., Cass) — Harbeke started but didn’t record any stats as Life’s season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to Lindsey Wilson last Friday.



Cody West (Duquesne Sr., Cass) — West played all 90 minutes as Duquesne’s season — and his college career — came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Rhode Island last Wednesday.

SWIMMING



Elise Hart (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Hart was a member of the winning 200-meter medley and freestyle relays on Friday as Air Force lost a dual meet 171-129 to Northern Arizona. She also finished fourth in both the 100 fly (58.62) and 100 back (59.40). The Falcons were back in action the next day against Grand Canyon. This time, the 200 medley relay finished second. Hart also finished fourth in the 100 fly and eighth in the 50 free.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — O’Connor had 10 kills, tied for second on the team, on 22 swings and a team-high 2.5 blocks on Friday as Western Carolina beat Wofford three sets to one. She then showed out on her senior day Saturday despite a 3-1 Catamounts loss. O’Connor had a career-high 21 kills in the match on 31 swings with no hitting errors. Her hitting percentage of .677 was the fifth-highest in Western Carolina history. No other Catamount had more than nine kills in the match. O’Connor also had four blocks, one solo. On the season, the former Lady Cane has 245 kills, second on the team, with a team-high .386 hitting percentage. She also has a team-high 96 blocks, giving her 303 total points on the season. That number is, again, best on her team.