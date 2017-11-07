When she was younger, Adairsville pitcher Loren Harris didn’t have quite the speed on her fastball as some of the other girls at Premier Sport Services, where she trained.

So Harris attacked the problem head-on.

“I think when she was a little bit smaller, she was undersized and pitching against girls twice her size,” said Barbara Reed, Harris’ pitching coach at PSS. “And then what she decided to do was to work out and get stronger, and she made the difference up. So she gained it in strength and she did that on her own, which was remarkable. A lot of kids don’t do that on their own.”

Tuesday, the hard work paid off for Harris, as she officially signed to the University of North Georgia.

“It feels pretty good, knowing that I get to play four more years at a college I love,” Harris said. “I can’t wait for it.”

Her earlier experience also taught Harris a lesson about, maybe, not needing a great fastball after all.

“When I was younger, I thought I had to be the fastest pitcher in the league to be successful,” Harris said. “And when I grew up, I learned that it wasn’t as important to be fast, that it’s mainly about movement and as long as I can hit my spots, I’m really effective.”

With her knowledge of how to pitch, and the speed she added to her fastball, Harris became one of the best pitchers in Bartow County.

The lefty has pitched for Adairsville since her freshman year, and quickly became a familiar sight with her whirling delivery and pink towel hanging out of a back pocket.

Harris was just named The Daily Tribune News Pitcher of the Year after a fine season in which she had a 3.50 ERA and hit .444 for the Lady Tigers.

The college coaches came out to watch her starting in her junior year, when Harris was named All-County after recording a 3.03 ERA in 20 appearances.

Harris was always interested in North Georgia.

“It was a small-town feeling, and the fact they have a really good softball program, coach [Mike] Davenport is a really good coach, so I just loved the atmosphere up there,” Harris said.

The Nighthawks are a traditional power, and went 48-13 last year before losing in an NCAA Division-II Super Regional.

When they extended an offer, Harris didn’t have to think that hard.

“I knew right when I went on that campus that that was for me,” Harris said. “I really loved it there, and I didn’t care what happened, I wanted to go there.”

She’ll leave behind a decorated career at Adairsville, where she was a leader on the team this year.

“She was our MVP this year,” head coach Amanda Nelson said. “We needed her on that field, whether it was on the pitchers’ mound or first base or hitting. She was our key player this year. She was great.”

There will be more challenges for Harris at North Georgia, but it would be unwise to count her out.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Adairsville, and I know this chapter’s ended, but I know my next one is going to be great, and I’m ready for it,” Harris said.